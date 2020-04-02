MP Marc Dalton shares message of hope

MP’s message:

These are challenging and unprecedented times both in Canada and around the world.

To those of you working on the frontlines, we can’t thank you enough: medical workers, police officers, firefighters, grocery store workers, truck drivers, letter carriers, and everyone else helping to ensure the health and well-being of our communities.

We’re very appreciative and the thoughts and prayers of millions of Canadians are with you.

Thank you for every personal effort that you are making to help our communities overcome this great challenge that we’re facing: smart physical distancing, volunteering to deliver groceries, donating blood, or calling those who you know who are shut in, and in many other ways.

If you are one of over one million Canadians who has lost their job, or whose business is at risk due to the current economic situation, there is help for you.

My website has information on measures such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, available to those workers who are not normally eligible for Employment Insurance, or the various expanded GST credits and child-care benefits aimed at softening the impact of the current situation.

For business owners, the government continues to look at new ways to help get them back on their feet. I encourage you to visit www.marcdaltonmp.com for more details.

On April 1st, MPs began receiving a statutory pay raise. Considering the great fiscal hardship so many Canadians are facing, I will be donating the increase to Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge charities who are doing their best to help residents.

As your Member of Parliament, I am committed to serving the residents of Pitt Meadows—Maple Ridge.

To protect our staff, my office is currently closed for drop ins but we are open and available by phone or email ready to assist you. May God bless you during this turbulent time.

Kind Regards,

Marc Dalton, MP

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

