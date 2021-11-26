MRSS Rock Band kicking off GLOW in Maple Ridge

Three bands will be performing at the bandstand

Students in the Maple Ridge secondary Rock Band course. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge secondary’s Rock Band program will be helping to kick off GLOW Maple Ridge Friday, Nov. 26.

Three bands will be taking to the stage at 6:30 p.m. at the bandstand in Memorial Peace Park, downtown Maple Ridge – The Brownies; and Green Evenings; with the band D!vision by Zero headlining.

Division by Zero will be performing four songs including a Jimmy Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and Nirvana.

The Maple Ridge secondary Rock Band course started in fall of 2018, and has been growing ever since, explained band director Brian Weingartner.

The course is part of the BC Music Curriculum under Contemporary Music. Students in the MRSS class are allowed to form their own bands and learn how to play songs of their own choosing. They are also able to create arrangements and give live performances.

“Students also learn basic live sound and studio recording techniques in the class, aiding them in building all the basic skills needed to go out and start a successful independent band either while still in school, or beyond,” said Weingartner.

The MRSS Rock Band class has performed multiple times at Kingfishers Pub & Grill to sold out seating. They also performed for Maple Ridge GLOW in 2019, and was accepted to perform for the Association for Popular Music Education 2020 Conference, for which they would have had the opportunity to travel to Detroit, MI. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to do so.

The class has since rallied to perform two live-stream concerts, and have been a part of recording sessions which will be featured on an official MRSS Rock Band vinyl record which is still in production.

“This years group is continuing to be a very engaged and vibrant bunch, and you will not be disappointed coming out to see them perform this Friday night,” said Weingartner.

