Museum hosts event at UBC research forest in Maple Ridge

Deer at the Malcolm Knapp Research Forest in Maple Ridge, from the forest’s Facebook page. (Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Museum is hosting an event at the UBC research forest in Maple Ridge.Titled Malcolm Knapp Research Forest: Past and Present, the event will be held on Sept. 3 from10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the research forest Arboretum, at the main gate, at 14500 Silver Valley Rd.

A Museum on the Move initiative, it is also supported by the Alouette River Management Society, the Fraser Valley Indigenous Society, and Wild and Immersive Maple Ridge. The event will include booth activities, a family scavenger hunt, take-home craft kids, archival photos and artifacts. It will look are more than 100 years of history of the research forest.

The UBC Malcolm Knapp Research Forest is a working forest where students, faculty and researchers from UBC and beyond can enhance their classroom learning with field studies. Researchers can establish projects requiring forested environments.

It is well known to Maple Ridge residents for its well-maintained trail system that is popular with hikers.