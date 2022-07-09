Museum offers chance to dabble in croquet

Historic sport being revived on the grass in front of Haney House this Sunday, and through summer

Museum staffers Camryn Page and Lily Austin try out the croquet set on the grass at Jim Hadgkiss Park, next to Maple Ridge Museum, in preparation for a day of croquet being hosted at Haney House this Sunday. (Special to The News)

It’s a sport of days gone by.

But there’s efforts afoot to revive it this summer in Maple Ridge.

Abby Lizee is going to try to reinvigorate interest in croquet starting this Sunday at Haney House.

Croquet, which dates back to the mid-1800s at least, is all about hitting wooden or plastic balls with a mallet through a series of hoops set out on a grass court.

Well Lizee, community engagement coordinator for the Maple Ridge Museum, is hoping to set aside at last a few Sundays during the summer months, where people can play in the gardens outside the historic 224th Street home of settlers Anne and Thomas Haney.

The idea came about in May, Haney House hosted a croquet match for Mother’s Day, explained Shea Henry, the museum’s executive director.

“It was a huge hit,” she said. “By bringing it back regularly, we thought the community could enjoy a visit to Haney House and some croquet during the summer months.”

Calling it Croquet All Day, Henry said that no further dates have yet been set.

“After this Sunday we will find out how popular it is and will set some dates after that,” she concluded.

Guests are welcome to simply stop by. They can tour the historic Haney House and stay for a game of croquet, or simply – on a first-come, first-serve basis – pick up a mallet and challenge others interested wanting to try the long-standing sport.

Haney House is located at 11612 224th St. in Maple Ridge, and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, people can go online to mapleridgemuseum.org or call the museum at 604-463-5311.

A fixture of Haney since 1883, this family home was built by Thomas Haney. It’s likely this Maple Ridge pioneer and his family played sports like croquet on this very site all those years ago. (Maple Ridge Museum & Archives/Special to The News)