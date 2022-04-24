Museum on the Move debuts at home show

Maple Ridge history will be out and about this summer in the community

A mix of museum summer student employees and volunteers took part in the “Museum in the Park” events last summer. These served as a prelude to Museum on the Move, which will debut at the upcoming home show. (Special to The News)

Priyanka Ketkar/Special to The News

Residents of Maple Ridge will now get a chance to enjoy the history of the city without stepping into the museum.

Maple Ridge Museum & Community Archives will be bringing history to people through their new initiative, called Museum on the Move, debuting during the Ridge Meadows Home Show – which is being held at Planet Ice and Albion Fairgrounds.

Shea Henry, the executive director for the Maple Ridge Museum, said the home show is the perfect opening for the Museum on the Move.

The museum has wanted to expand for a long time, this initiative was a compromise.

“The idea came about because we have such a small space at the museum and we have been trying to expand for many years and it just hasn’t been happening,” she said.

“Our goal with this, however, is to take the museum into the community. It is harder to get people down here, there aren’t as many field trips anymore. So, we have this kind of a roving museum.”

The Museum on the Move will be set up on all three days of the home show, from April 29 to May 1, in the community row at the Albion Fairgrounds.

The museum staff and volunteers will be setting up a tent.

“We are really just going to be there debuting the Museum on the Move, talk with people about it, find opportunities to have it at community events, for schools, etc.; a little about Maple Ridge history. We will be there the whole time, all three days of the show,” said Henry.

The museum plans to host the Museum on the Move throughout the summer, at parks, and community events.

“We just want it all over the city, in a way to bring the museum into the community, teach about our history – good, bad all that. And yes, during the fall/winter, we will be going to schools, and bring the field trips to them,” she said.

“We have a great group of volunteers right now, and we are always looking for more volunteers, especially now, with Museum On The Move.”

