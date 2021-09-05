Museums in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows go back to reduced Fall hours

The Maple Ridge Museum will be running an innovative, immersive experience this September. (The News files)

With summer almost over, museums in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are falling back to reduced hours.

In Maple Ridge, the Maple Ridge Museum & Archives will be operating from Thursdays to Sundays between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Haney House however, continues to remain closed.

The museum is also currently featuring the innovative immersive Billy Miner train robbery experience called Hands Up! The experience has been custom-created for the museum by Sea to Sky Immersive and will be opening on on Sept. 10, the 117th anniversary of Miner’s Maple Ridge robbery, and runs until Sept. 26.

For tickets, volunteer opportunities, and more information, go to www.mapleridgemuseum.org/handsup.

For more information email mrmeventplanner@gmail.com.

Pitt Meadows museum has also gone back to its Fall hours. The museum will be open on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum is also encouraging community members to check their website and leave a memory, adding to the museum’s collection and archives, on the museum’s community map: https://www.pittmeadowsmuseum.com/community-map

