RED WINE, 20 X 16 inches, mixed media on four-ply rag board. (ACT Art Gallery/Special to The News)

RED WINE, 20 X 16 inches, mixed media on four-ply rag board. (ACT Art Gallery/Special to The News)

Nationally renowned artist coming to the ACT gallery in Maple Ridge

Meditations: The Still Lives of Leslie Poole coming to the ACT Arts Centre in January

A new exhibition is on its way to the ACT Art Gallery featuring the works of one of Canada’s most recognized and collected artists.

The still life works of Leslie Poole will be featured in the exhibition called Meditations: The Still Lives of Leslie Poole.

Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Poole is a Vancouver-based artist that has been internationally exhibited. He has had more than 115 solo exhibitions across Canada and the United States – including one-person shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco. His work has also been shown in solo exhibitions in numerous Canadian museums and has been purchased for major public, corporate, and private collections from Victoria, B.C., to St. John’s, Newfoundland. He holds a MFA from Yale University.

The exhibition has been curated by guest curator, Dr. Angela Clarke.

Dr. Clarke is the museum director and curator at the Italian Cultural Centre of Vancouver’s Il Museo, and has previously served as an assistant curator at UBC’s Koerner Ceramics Gallery. She holds a Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of British Columbia specializing in Italian women, religion and decorative art. Dr. Clarke lectures on textiles and decorative art at academic conferences and community events.

READ MORE: Arts scene and natural beauty keep visitors flocking to Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

“Mr. Poole has worked in many styles on the painted canvas – abstract, realism, postmodern – returning to the still life as a means to reflect on the mystery of life,” said Dr. Clarke.

Poole’s subjects are diverse with male and female figures, still life, landscape, and self-portraits – ranging in style from realist to expressionist.

“Whether it is the kitchen where we reach for our daily coffee, or the flowers descending into decay in our vase, the artist urges us to take a deeper look, that each moment is infinite and that the mundane moments of life should be embraced,” added Clarke about Poole’s work.

“This is now truer than ever, as we find ways of appreciating the many moments we are each experiencing as we continue to make our way through the pandemic,” she said.

Curtis Pendleton, artistic and executive director of the ACT Arts Centre is excited to have Dr. Clarke as a guest curator.

READ MORE: Live theatre performances to restart in October at ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge

“The ACT is extremely excited to welcome such an esteemed guest curator and a world-class artist to The ACT Art Gallery,” said Pendleton.

”I am inspired by Angela’s willingness to partner with us, her generosity of spirit and professionalism, and her visionary thinking in envisioning new ways to share and promote visual art across the Lower Mainland, in addition to her work at the Italian Cultural Centre,” Pendleton added.

The ACT Arts Centre opened its doors in 2003 and is operated by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council.

Meditations: The Still Lives of Leslie Poole will run from Saturday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Mar. 31.

Free timed-entry tickets can be pre-booked online at theactmapleridge.org/tickets. Openings are available for Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:00am, 11:30am, and 1:00pm. These free admissions are released one week in advance and must be pre-booked online prior to arrival. The Winter Pop-Up Shop is open at the same time and included with the timed-entry tickets.

A public event with the artist and guest curator will be announced later in the exhibition, when The ACT is able to host larger gatherings.


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibitmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

FANTIN-LATOUR PEONIES, 30 X 22 inches, mixed media on rag paper. (ACT Art Gallery/Special to The News)

FANTIN-LATOUR PEONIES, 30 X 22 inches, mixed media on rag paper. (ACT Art Gallery/Special to The News)

Previous story
Christmas Haven delivering this Christmas Eve across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows
Next story
Maple Ridge friends create gingerbread church for local retirement residence

Just Posted

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

Jenifer Streiling and her guests are all smiles as they take advantage of the new visiting booth at Maple Ridge Senior’s Village. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Senior’s Village builds visiting booth in time for Christmas

Allows more than one member of a family to safely visit loved ones in long term care home

META STILL LIFE, 40 X 60 inches, acrylic and graphite on canvas. (ACT Art Gallery/Special to The News)
Nationally renowned artist coming to the ACT gallery in Maple Ridge

Meditations: The Still Lives of Leslie Poole coming to the ACT Arts Centre in January

Local schools will benefit from gaming funds for parent advisory councils. (Maple Ridge Secondary School/File photo)
Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge school parent groups receive gaming funds

The provincial government announced funding for 1,300 groups

(THE NEWS/files)
School District 42 shop teacher suspended for professional misconduct

Had dangerously untidy shop, allowed students in vehicles on hoist

Public health workers unpack B.C.’s first shipment of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, which has to be kept in low-temperature packaging until administering, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases dip to 522 Tuesday

Hospitalized, intensive care patients still increasing

Police say an unoccupied cargo vehicle rolled into traffic, ultimately resulting in the death of a pedestrian. (Lauren Collins photo)
Pedestrian killed in collision near Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary

Police say unoccupied cargo truck rolled into traffic and onto sidewalk

Mike Preston, co-owner of the Brentwood School of Music in Central Saanich, plans to listen to a song he cannot stand for 12 hours straight this Sunday to help raise money for the Mustard Seed Street Church. (Mike Preston/Submitted)
Vancouver Island music teacher endures 12 hours of sour notes for sweet cause

Mike Preston of Brentwood School of Music will endure a song he cannot stand for 12 hours

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Skully White (right) of Abbotsford donated his kidney to Tim Hiscock on Monday (Dec. 14). White posted this picture on Tuesday morning. (Facebook photo)
Kidney-transplant surgery complete for Abbotsford hotdog-stand owner and customer

Skully White and Tim Hiscock recovering well after procedure on Monday in Vancouver

An ariel view of the landslide area near Bute Inlet reveals the devastation of salmon habitat. (Photo supplied by 49 North Helicopters)
Generation of B.C. salmon likely wiped out by central coast landslide

Homalco First Nation to push for special hatchery permits

Nanaimo Clippers players Jordan Naylor, left, and Trevor LeDonne drop off letters at the office of Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson, asking for her support as the team asks for reconsideration of provincial health orders banning 19-20-year-olds from practising and playing sports. (Photo submitted)
Junior hockey team in B.C. pleads for an opportunity to play during pandemic

Nanaimo Clippers’ owner questions science behind public health orders

Ella-Ray Lewis in her bedroom, following the transformation made possible through Make-A-Wish Canada (formerly Children's Wish Foundation of Canada and Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada). (Contributed photo)
Surrey teen battling skin cancer has miracle wish granted, sparkles and all

Make-A-Wish challenge adds luxury sparkle to Ella-Ray Lewis’ bedroom

There have been 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
60 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Big White Ski Resort amid social gathering concerns

Interior Health (IH) attributes most of the cases to shared housing, social gatherings

Most Read