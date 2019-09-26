From left: Debbie Kennedy and Laura Butler with the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation and Sheila Hamilton and Lizz Lindsay with TB Vets, during the cheque presentation at the 2019 TB Vets Frontline Grants Awards Dinner. (Contributed)

New acute care mechanical ventilator for Ridge Meadows Hospital

TB Vets made a two year commitment of $65,000 for the piece of respiratory equipment

Ridge Meadows Hospital will be purchasing a new acute care mechanical ventilator, thanks to a generous grant from TB Vets.

The TB Vets Charitable Foundation, whose focus is on helping those with respiratory illnesses, made a two-year commitment of $65,000 to purchase the machine for the hospital.

Debbie Kennedy with the Ridge Meadows Hospital foundation said the TB Vets have been long time supporters of the foundation and usually award a grant every two years.

RELATED: Hundreds take part in the annual Fund Run in Maple Ridge

Every year, the foundation comes up with a wish list for the hospital totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars. This year, they are hoping to purchase $705,000 in essential equipment for the hospital.

“(This is) a really crucial peice of equipment for our respiratory department,” said Kennedy.

The ventilator supports the most critically ill patients at the hospital with their breathing, anywhere from just shortness of breath, to long-term assistance.

“We currently have a ventilator on site that we can’t service any longer,” continued Kennedy, adding that the technology simply becomes outdated.

The foundation applied for the grant at the end of May and were notified about the amount at the end of August.

RELATED: Hundreds of thousands raised at Ridge Meadows Hospital Gala

A cheque was presented to them on Sept. 17 at 2019 TB Vets Frontline Grants Awards dinner.

Respiratory therapist Dave Wallace explained in the grant application that the hospital is funded for two ventilator beds that are located in the intensive care unit, but can often have three to four ventilators running in the hospital at peak times. Sometimes more.

He also explained how crucial the piece of equipment is by telling a story about a young man having difficulty breathing came to the hospital by ambulance. After an X-ray showed fluid in his lungs, a breathing tube was immediately placed in his lungs and they attempted to ventilate him on the ER Transport breathing machine.

However, he was still having problems with his breathing, his oxygen continued to be low, and he was setting off alarms on the machine. That’s when they placed him on of their Acute Care Breathing Machines.

Wallace said after adjusting multiple modes, the patient settled, his oxygen in his blood increased and his breathing improved and he was able to get some much needed rest until his lungs began to heal.

Days later, as his lungs improved, he was switched to a mode that allowed him to breathe on his own, and then after a week, the breathing tube was removed and he was able to manage on his own with some oxygen.

TB Vets Charitable Foundation was founded by First and Second World War Veterans in 1946, when they returned from overseas with tuberculosis. As they were unable to hold a regular job and denied government benefits, they formed TB Vets to provide work for themselves and help fellow comrades in respiratory distress.

TB Vets’ key return program along with private donations help the TB Vets’ mission of providing critical respiratory equipment to B.C. hospitals and first responders.

This year, the organization handed out more than $750,000 in grants.

To date, TB Vets has distributed more than $13 million across BC communities large and small.

Donations to the TB Vets Key Tags can be made at donate.tbvets.org.

To donate to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation go to rmhfoundation.com.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Looking Back: Wellington Harris lent his name to Pitt Meadows road

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit in Pitt Meadows

Happened early Thursday at Hammond Road

Looking Back: Wellington Harris lent his name to Pitt Meadows road

There’s a history behind major road

Liberal candidate’s election sign vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

New acute care mechanical ventilator for Ridge Meadows Hospital

TB Vets made a two year commitment of $65,000 for the piece of respiratory equipment

Maple Ridge Music Society kicks off 38th season

Vetta String Quartet to perform Sept. 28

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Boyfriend charged after pregnant B.C. woman, missing for 19 years, found dead

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

TODAY: Wide variety of opportunities can be found at Black Press career fair

Stop by the Shannon Hall and Alice McKay Building in Surrey from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Earthquake warning system being installed for Pattullo Bridge

The ‘gate’ system is set to go live later this year

Staff impacted by Salmon Arm care home debacle fear they have to live in their cars

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Surrey mother found guilty of killing daughter appealing sentence, conviction

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of killing her eight-year-old daughter Teagan

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Most Read