New BMX pump track for Pitt Meadows

Track will be geared to those 2 years and older

Ridge Meadows BMX Racing Association will oversee project construction for a new pump track is being built at Cottonwood park. (Lee Cejalvo Photography/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows council has approved the construction of a new BMX pump track.

The new track – about 100 metres by 50 metres in size – will be built at Cottonwood Park and will accommodate riders as young as two.

Existing track at the park serves riders from seven years and older.

“The new pump track is an enhancement to an important outdoor amenity, one of the goals arising from the City’s recently adopted Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“When complete, the additional track will serve a larger demographic of youth for this popular sport. This upgrade is a win-win for our community, especially given that there is no cost to the City for construction,” added Dingwall.

Ridge Meadows BMX Racing Association will oversee project construction.

Canadian Olympic BMX Team coach Adam Muys is helping to design the new pump track.

“We are very excited to be guided by the expertise of an athlete of this caliber to assist with the design of this project,” said Chris MacMullen, vice president of Ridge Meadows BMX Racing Association,.

Currently, every Tuesday night, the existing BMX track sees around 100 racers and the BMX provincials in May drew more than 150 children to the competition.

Throughout construction, soil from the existing facility’s parking lot will be repurposed and no service interruptions are expected.

The new pump track is expected to be in operation by fall of 2022.

The BMX Track at Cottonwood Park is open to the community throughout the week from dawn until dusk, with the exception of Ridge Meadows BMX scheduled events.

For more information go to pittmeadows.ca/bmxtrack.

Pitt Meadows