New board chair for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour

Art Studio Tour set to take place Mother’s Day weekend

A new board chair has been named for the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour, taking place Mother’s Day weekend.

Tracy Quinsey will be taking over from Kerry McLaren, who was chair of the Art Studio Tour board for the past 16 years.

Quinsey officially took the reins Friday, March 24, at the annual artist gathering and tour information session.

This year the Art Studio Tour will be taking place 10-4 p.m. May 13 and 14, and will include 31 stops throughout both communities.

More than 100 artists and groups will be taking part in the free event.

This will be the largest Art Studio Tour in the event’s history.

Participants will have an opportunity to meet the artists while touring urban and rural settings in both communities.

One-of-a-kind pieces will be available for purchase in many different mediums including: pottery, jewelry, sculpture, textiles, photography, painting, woodwork, furniture, and stained glass.

This year there will be a new location on the map at the newly opened Albion Community Centre where 10 artists will be welcoming guests.

In Pitt Meadows, Heritage Hall will feature two artist groups who will be offering “a unique Tour experience”.

Maps of the various artist locations can be picked up at various local businesses or downloaded at artstudiotour.ca where a full list of participating artists can also be found.

