New board of dicectors for Downtown Maple Ridge BIA

Board voted in at annual general meeting and will serve a two year term

Flori Chaykowski is the new executive director of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association. (Ariane Jaschke/Capture Photography Studio/Special to The News)

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association has a new president and vice president of the board of directors.

Denise Gunn was voted president and chair of the Safety and Security Committee, Cindy Stephenson was voted in vice president at the board’s annual general meeting.

Gunn has worked and lived in Maple Ridge since 1987. Along with her husband, they have raised two children in the community. She has volunteered for many community organizations including Citizens Advisory for Parks and Recreation, RM Hospice Society, Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club, the B.C. Summer Games in 1998 and BC Games for the Disability in 2009. Currently she works for Falcon Homes in accounting and property management which includes many properties in the downtown core.

Stephenson is the owner of T’s – Once Upon a Tea Leaf on 224 Street, downtown Maple Ridge. She has lived and worked in the community for more than 38 years. She has participated in many local projects and charities to give back to the community and was once the events committee chair on the association’s board. She is now looking forward to being back on the board of directors.

“To those directors who have completed their terms, thank you for all you have done to grow our organization and support downtown Maple Ridge,” said Flori Chaykowski, who just took over as executive director of the business improvement association in October last year.

“We extend our appreciation and thanks to our returning board and welcome our newest directors,” she said.

Other candidates voted onto the board include John Thomson as treasurer, Lyle Perry as secretary, Donna Telep as director and economic advisory commission representative, and Shelli Kiselycia, Naomi Corr, Jessica Saial, Kat Cawker, Autin Towne, and Alex Castillo as directors.

The business improvement association was created in late 2006, and officially launched in the spring of 2007. With a dedicated and active volunteer board, the association and its staff work with the members to develop and manage programs designed to improve the business environment in the area.

The goal of the association is to encourage and promote business in the downtown area through various cooperative projects including festivals, events, safety, security, banners, street design and furniture, garbage receptacles, cleanup, graffiti prevention, street and walkway lighting, holiday decorations and other projects.

The board was voted in on May 16 for a two year term.

