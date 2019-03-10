Participants in a new drop-in breastfeeding group that has started at St. George Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

New breastfeeding group opens its doors in Maple Ridge

Group meets at St. George Maple Ridge every Tuesday

A new breastfeeding group aimed at providing support to nursing mothers has started up in Maple Ridge.

The free breastfeeding drop-in sessions kicked off in January at St. George Maple Ridge where a welcoming space has opened up to mothers, their babies and older siblings, who can play with toys during each session.

Fraser Health public health nurses are also on hand each week to provide assistance and encouragement.

Refreshments are available as well, including fair-trade organic coffee and tea, and home-made treats.

“After having my baby girl in January, I really struggled with breastfeeding for the first month,” said first-time mother Asiarya Njm who was nervous, at first, about joining the group.

“The women are so kind and made me feel welcomed as soon as I arrived. I was given great tips and tricks to help perfect feeding my child. It’s not only a great place to get breastfeeding advice, I’ve met some new mom friends who also have kids around the same age as mine,” she said adding that it is her “hang out spot” every Tuesday morning.

The breastfeeding sessions are a part of the church’s Baby Cafe program, a free group that brings together families with babies and small children to meet with others in the community.

Baby Cafe leader Bridget Edgerton says that more than 400 people have attended the group in the two and a half years that the program has been running.

“St George’s vision includes serving our community and being a family-friendly church. We are excited to build on the special place that Baby Cafe has become in the community and to offer this new place of support for families,” said Edgerton.

The breastfeeding drop-in session takes place from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at St. George Maple Ridge, 23500 Dewdney Trunk Road.

Baby Cafe takes place from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday.

You do not need to be a member of the congregation to participate.

For more information call 604-463-9622 or go to stgeorgemapleridge.ca.

