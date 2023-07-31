<em>At The Skate Park</em>, a watercolour by Pitt Meadows artist Laura Stark. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

At The Skate Park, a watercolour by Pitt Meadows artist Laura Stark. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

New exhibit coming to Pitt Meadows Pop-Up Gallery

The works of artist Laura Stark will be on display only until Thursday, Aug. 3

The artwork of Patricia Gordon will soon be featured at the Pitt Meadows Pop-Up Art Gallery.

Gordon, who moved to Pitt Meadows a little more than a decade ago, is a watercolour artist who uses the backdrop of Pitt Meadows for many of her pieces.

The work of Laura Stark will be on display at the pop-up gallery until Thursday, Aug. 3, and Gordon’s show will run from Wednesday, Aug. 9 until Thursday, Oct. 5.

Stark’s work come from nature and her family and ranges from watercolours of landscapes, animals and birds, and children’s portraits. She has been painting with watercolour for more than 25 years and is also an active member of the Garibaldi Art Club and the Place des Arts alumni group.

The Pop-Up Pitt Meadows Art Gallery is located in the lobby of city hall, 12007 Harris Road, and is open for viewing from 8:30-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Anyone wanting to purchase art in the pop-up gallery or is interested in exhibiting email: pmag@pittmeadows.ca.

