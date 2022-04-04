New gardening group in Maple Ridge to help with local food security

An initiative of the Hive Neighbourhood Centre

A new gardening group is being formed in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

A new gardening group is welcoming those with green thumbs to help with local food security.

People of all levels of expertise – and growing space sizes – are being welcomed into the group, an initiative of the Hive Neighbourhood Centre.

Coordinator Elaine Yamamoto has been food gardening on her Thornhill property for many years. She recently reached a point where she is able to produce most of the fresh food her family consumes.

But she encourages anyone starting out to start small.

“You don’t need huge gardens to add home-grown, healthy fresh foods to your diet. Growing microgreens and sprouts or vegetables in pots can be rewarding and delicious,” said Yamamoto.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge farm owners share tips to help gardens survive extreme heat

ALSO RELATED: Landscape you want, garden you get

The group is being formed because more people are interested in producing fresh, accessible food close to home, explained Yamamoto, especially with rising food prices.

The Hive Neighbourhood Centre which normally hosts programs at Eric Langton Elementary.

“My hope is that we will bring together families and individuals of all backgrounds to encourage each other through the season and help new gardeners avoid some of learning-curve pitfalls,” Yamamoto added.

For more information and to register, call 604 721-3738 or email hiveneighbourhood@gmail.com.

gardeningmaple ridge