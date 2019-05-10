New home for plaque in memory of Colleen Findlay

Alannah Olah, Alouette district deputy commissioner with the Girl Guides, presents the new plaque to Jim Findlay, husband of Colleen Findlay, a Maple Ridge mother and highly respected Girl Guide leader who was found murdered in 2002, at a ceremony at Eagles Hall in east Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

A plaque dedicated to a mother and respected Girl Guides leader who was murdered 16 years ago at her Maple Ridge home was unveiled for a second time on Sunday.

Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary 2831, Alannah Olah of Girl Guides, a Scouts representative, along with Dr. Jim Findlay, husband of the late Colleen Findlay, and their daughter Shannon and son-in-law Stefan were present as the refurbished plaque was unveiled in a more sheltered and permanent spot at the Eagles Hall in east Maple Ridge.

Colleen Findlay was found murdered in her Maple Ridge house in 2002. Jeremy Vojkovic, a minor at the time of the murder who was raised to adult court, was later convicted and remains in prison.

The memorial plaque was initially placed on a cedar stump outside the hall 16 years ago by Girl Guide leaders of the Alouette district in Maple Ridge.

But with time and weather, the stump deteriorated and the plaque fell off.

In December, the Eagles notified the Girl Guides.

The plaque was fastened to a plastic backing and was mouldy. But the metal part was in good condition, said Olah, Alouette district deputy commissioner with Girl Guides.

“You could still read it. It wasn’t too scuffed up,” she said.

Four Girl Guides leaders got together and removed the plastic backing and placed the old plaque onto a new metal scroll, made by the husband of one of the leaders.

Then they screwed the scroll into the building on Fern Crescent.

Olah said all of the leaders and girls in the district were made aware of the project.

“We wanted to keep [Findlay’s] memory alive and to make sure the girls realize that once you’re a Girl Guide, you’re always a Girl Guide. It doesn’t matter what happens, it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, that you are always going to be a part of our organization.”

Dr. Jim Findlay said his family was touched and honoured by the remounting of the plaque.

“The plaque is very touching and a real tribute to my wife and we are very pleased.”



A plaque dedicated to a Maple Ridge mother and highly respected Girl Guide leader who was found murdered in 2002 was unveiled for a second time at Eagles Hall in east Maple Ridge. (Contributed)