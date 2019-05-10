Alannah Olah, Alouette district deputy commissioner with the Girl Guides, presents the new plaque to Jim Findlay, husband of Colleen Findlay, a Maple Ridge mother and highly respected Girl Guide leader who was found murdered in 2002, at a ceremony at Eagles Hall in east Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

New home for plaque in memory of Colleen Findlay

Dedication for Maple Ridge mother, Girl Guide leader refurbished after falling from stump

A plaque dedicated to a mother and respected Girl Guides leader who was murdered 16 years ago at her Maple Ridge home was unveiled for a second time on Sunday.

Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary 2831, Alannah Olah of Girl Guides, a Scouts representative, along with Dr. Jim Findlay, husband of the late Colleen Findlay, and their daughter Shannon and son-in-law Stefan were present as the refurbished plaque was unveiled in a more sheltered and permanent spot at the Eagles Hall in east Maple Ridge.

Colleen Findlay was found murdered in her Maple Ridge house in 2002. Jeremy Vojkovic, a minor at the time of the murder who was raised to adult court, was later convicted and remains in prison.

Read More: Colleen Findlay Place

The memorial plaque was initially placed on a cedar stump outside the hall 16 years ago by Girl Guide leaders of the Alouette district in Maple Ridge.

But with time and weather, the stump deteriorated and the plaque fell off.

In December, the Eagles notified the Girl Guides.

The plaque was fastened to a plastic backing and was mouldy. But the metal part was in good condition, said Olah, Alouette district deputy commissioner with Girl Guides.

“You could still read it. It wasn’t too scuffed up,” she said.

Four Girl Guides leaders got together and removed the plastic backing and placed the old plaque onto a new metal scroll, made by the husband of one of the leaders.

Then they screwed the scroll into the building on Fern Crescent.

Olah said all of the leaders and girls in the district were made aware of the project.

“We wanted to keep [Findlay’s] memory alive and to make sure the girls realize that once you’re a Girl Guide, you’re always a Girl Guide. It doesn’t matter what happens, it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, that you are always going to be a part of our organization.”

Dr. Jim Findlay said his family was touched and honoured by the remounting of the plaque.

“The plaque is very touching and a real tribute to my wife and we are very pleased.”


mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Alannah Olah, Alouette district deputy commissioner with the Girl Guides, presents the new plaque to Jim Findlay, husband of Colleen Findlay, a Maple Ridge mother and highly respected Girl Guide leader who was found murdered in 2002, at a ceremony at Eagles Hall in east Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

A plaque dedicated to a Maple Ridge mother and highly respected Girl Guide leader who was found murdered in 2002 was unveiled for a second time at Eagles Hall in east Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

A plaque dedicated to a Maple Ridge mother and highly respected Girl Guide leader who was found murdered in 2002 was unveiled for a second time at Eagles Hall in east Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

Previous story
Mental health check for Maple Ridge mothers

Just Posted

New home for plaque in memory of Colleen Findlay

Dedication for Maple Ridge mother, Girl Guide leader refurbished after falling from stump

Maple Ridge Christian takes on classic love story Beauty and the Beast

Production runs until May 11

Burrards standing out in NLL lacrosse

Maple Ridge club starts WLA season May 26

UBC engineering students tackle clothing donation bin fix

Safer bins a step closer as part of retrofit project.

West Coast Express late rolling into Maple Ridge Friday

Freight caused delays, said TransLink

Amazon’s Bezos says he’ll send a spaceship to the moon

The announcement for the usually secretive space company came with all the glitz of an Apple product launch

Big brother, big winner: B.C. player wins reality T.V. show

Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

5 to start your day

Injured constable returns to work following Surrey SkyTrain shooting, bear carcass found in landfill and more

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

The labour market has seen strong numbers since mid-2016

Lighthouses on BC coast converting to renewable energy

Lightstations moving away from diesel, embracing solar and wind power

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Most Read