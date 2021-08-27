New lines mark courts for Pitt Meadows pickleball enthusiasts

Members of the new Golden Ears Pickleball Club. (The News files)

Pickleball enthusiasts in Pitt Meadows have more playing options.

The courts at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park, located along 114 Avenue, west of Bonson Road, have new pickleball court lines overlaid on the two tennis courts.

There are now six pickleball courts located at the park that are free and available for public use.

The courts will be available from dawn till dusk, play is limited to 30 minutes or one set when others are waiting, two players are needed to claim a court, the use of softer pickleball paddles are preferred, and non-marking athletic footwear only permitted on court.

Portable pickleball nets can be accessed in a storage bin on site with an access code.

For an access code email pickleballnets@pittmeadows.ca.

For more information on other racquet court locations go to pittmeadows.ca/courts.

