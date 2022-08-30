Ridge Meadows RCMP will start accepting Lunches for Learners donations on Thursday at Save on Foods to finish up this brand new two-day charity event. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

New Lunches for Learners program collects donations for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students

Ridge Meadows RCMP and Friends in Need Food Bank have created a two-day charity event

Ridge Meadows RCMP gathered at Superstore in Pitt Meadows on Tuesday (Aug. 30) for a new donation collection program in partnership with the Friends in Need Food Bank.

Media Relations Officer for the Ridge Meadows RCMP, Julie Klaussner, said that this new program is just the start of what they hope turns into a yearly event.

“This is the first of what is going to be a two-day event,” said Klaussner. “The next day will be on Thursday, where we’ll be set up at Save on Foods just off of 227th Street.”

The charity program, which they’ve named Lunches for Learners, involves collecting either money or food donations, which are then handed over to the Friends in Need organization to be distributed to children in the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows school district.

“We want to give kids a strong start to the school year by sending them back to school with full bellies,” said Klaussner. “That way, they have the best opportunity to learn and thrive in the classroom.”

People wanting to submit donations to Thursday’s booth can go to the Save on Foods in Maple Ridge between the hours of 9 am and noon, where volunteers and RCMP officers will be waiting to accept cash or tap donations as well as any breakfast and lunch items.

“We’re looking for things like nut butters, granola bars, pudding cups, pancakes, syrup, or really any type of snacks,” said Klaussner.

