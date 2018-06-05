New manager for Pitt Meadows airport

Guy Miller taking over for his father a second time.

Guy Miller is the new general manager of the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport, effective June 18.

The airport has been under temporary management since the departure of Elvio Pecchia on Feb. 1.

Miller was selected from a candidate list of 38 and comes with impressive credentials for the job, according to the Pitt Meadows Airport Society.

He is a current pilot with 31 years of flying experience.

Firstly, he was an F‐18 fighter pilot and instructor in the Royal Canadian Air Force, followed by 12 years in Hong Kong as a Boeing 747 pilot and simulator instructor with Cathay Pacific Airways.

He returned to Canada in 2005 and was appointed deputy manager Langley Regional Airport by the Township of Langley, responsible to airport manager George Miller, his father.

Guy Miller was appointed airport manager upon his father’s retirement in 2012.

At Langley Regional Airport, Miller has overseen the further development of the airport to its current annual budget revenue of $1.6 million.

“His effective marketing to private aviation investment and attention to modernizing airport infrastructure has resulted in the growth of its value added benefits to the local community and to the province,” says the society.

“Now that the airport is near fully developed and recognized as having the largest number of helicopter companies in Canada

and a strong recreational aircraft base, Miller looks forward to a new challenge at Pitt Meadows airport”.

Pitt Meadows Regional Airport has been operating since 1963. The Pitt Meadows Airport Society now owns and operates the airport, having assumed its transfer from Transport Canada in May 1999.

The society operates the airport as a non‐profit organization and reinvests all its earnings back into the airport to improve it for the community.

Miller is again taking over for his father, who took over as interim manager of Pitt Meadows airport in February.