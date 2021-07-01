Blair Fulton and Colleen Hannah, with the new Golden Ears Pickleball Club. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

New Maple Ridge pickleball club holding open house

Club wants to grow, welcoming new members from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A new pickleball club has opened in Maple Ridge and is looking to recruit new members.

The Golden Ears Pickleball Club started up in January, but will only be making it official in another week.

They are calling the event the Saturday Smash Up, a fun, social tournament open to both members and non-members.

“However, there is no smashing allowed,” joked Colleen Hannah, president of the club.

She said the event is being organized for social play, something that is now allowed with the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are just wanting members and non-members to come out and enjoy pickleball for a day,” she said.

Anyone who comes out will be put on different teams so they will be able to meet new people.

Pickleball is a sport that has been around since 1963. It is played using a paddleball and combines elements of badminton, ping-pong, and tennis. It is played in singles or doubles.

At the moment the club has about 65 members and are hoping to eventually build their own facility in the community.

Saturday Smash Up takes place Saturday July 10 from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Garibaldi Secondary School courts at 24789 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.

The cost is $2 for members and $5 for non-members for the social round-robin.

For more information about the club go to the Golden Ears Pickleball Club Facebook page.

