New member of ARMS passionate about species at risk

Alexandra Holmes will be acting environmental projects and communications at ARMS. (ARMS/Special to The News)

The Alouette River Management Society is welcoming a new temporary ambassador to their team.

On Monday, July 12, Alexandra Holmes will be stepping into the role of acting environmental projects and communications coordinator for Sophie Sparrow, who is on maternity leave.

Holmes just completed a Masters in Ecological Restoration from the British Columbia Institute of Technology and Simon Fraser University.

She is also a registered biologist-in-training with the College of Applied Biology.

ARMS executive director Greta Borick-Cunningham is happy to see Sparrow move into another stage of her family life, although sad to see her leave for a year.

“I feel extremely blessed to have worked beside Sophie for over five years now. She is essentially my right-hand in everything we do here at ARMS and I will miss her very much,” she said.

Borick-Cunningham believes Holmes will thrive in the acting position and will be able to make it her own.

She described Holmes as a passionate individual focused on protecting, restoring and conserving ecosystems.

Holmes, who also attended the University of the Fraser Valley, has a strong enthusiasm for species at risk.

She will be in charge of the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Adopt-a-Block programs and will be ARMS communications point person.

Holmes will be in the role until Sept. 2, 2022.

