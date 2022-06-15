New mural in Maple Ridge park

A mural is painted in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (KEEPS Facebook/Special to The News)

Salmon swim above the rocky bottom of a stream in new mural is coming together in Kanaka Creek Regional Park.

The mural adorns a wall, opposite the 240 Street fish fence in Maple Ridge.

Started in July, 2020, Todd Polich, founder of the Earth Foundation Conservation Society, was contracted to create large-scale public art piece to promote environmental conservation. He was chosen by a selection panel that included a Kwantlen elder, a youth representative, and representatives from partner agencies.

Polich consulted with Salish artist Carman McKay and also worked with students on elements of the mural.

Metro Vancouver and KEEPS conducted field trips with the participating classes to educate them about the importance of the salmon rainforest at Kanaka Creek Regional Park and Polich gave students art lessons to prepare them for mural painting. Polich also delivered free community webinars to help local artists learn the business of art.

The result was a 760 square foot mural painted with eco-friendly, water-based paint, painted on the concrete retaining wall west of the 240 Street overpass, under the overpass and on the bridge pillars.

“This beautification project is meant to illustrate the ecological diversity of Kanaka Creek and the surrounding park through interpretive art murals while connecting with the local community,” explained John McEwen, chair of Metro Vancouver’s Regional Parks Committee.

“Our hope that this project will educate park visitors about the salmon food web,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows Foundry unveils mural created by Katzie artist and youth collaborators

ALSO: Summerland reconciliation mural vandalized

There was a project team, an artist team, and four local school classes took part in creating the mural.

The project was the result of a collaboration between a number of agencies including: the Pacific Parklands Foundation, a registered charity dedicated to the conservation and enhancement of Metro Vancouver’s regional parks; the City of Maple Ridge; Kwantlen First Nation; Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society, KEEPS; Pacific Salmon Foundation; and Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

A budget of $27,000 was available for the mural – with $12,000 coming from the Pacific Parklands Foundation, $10,000 from the City of Maple Ridge, and $5,000 from Metro Vancouver.

Work is still underway on a 3-D sculptural element.

The project is expected to be complete by July.

A celebratory community event is being planned from 10-12 p.m. on July 22 .

maple ridge

Students paint a mural in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (KEEPS Facebook/Special to The News)

Students paint a mural in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (KEEPS Facebook/Special to The News)

Students paint a mural in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (KEEPS Facebook/Special to The News)

Students paint a mural in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (KEEPS Facebook/Special to The News)

Students paint a mural in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (KEEPS Facebook/Special to The News)

Students paint a mural in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (KEEPS Facebook/Special to The News)

A mural is painted in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (KEEPS Facebook/Special to The News)