New music fest celebrates bands from Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district

Resonance on the Ridge a pilot project of SD42

A new music festival is coming to town – a pilot project of the school district.

Resonance on the Ridge will feature bands from elementary schools and secondary schools from across the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows district.

The festival has been four years in the making, explained coordinator Natasha Gosling. But when COVID-19 hit, it was postponed twice.

“This project started as an SD42 Collab Network idea by four secondary music teachers. It has been an evolution both in the ideas and the team involved,” Gosling noted.

The festival takes place from 8:30-3:30 p.m. on April 26-27, at the ACT Arts Centre, 11900 Haney Place, downtown Maple Ridge.

“We are so very excited to finally have the chance to present this to our district,” said Gosling.

For more information email natasha_gosling@sd42.ca.

