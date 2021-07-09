New People’s Party of Canada candidate to hold meet-and-greet in Maple Ridge

Juliuss Hoffmann will be running in the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding next federal election

Juliuss Hoffmann will be running in the next federal election for the People's Party of Canada.

The new People’s Party of Canada candidate for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge is looking to get to know the constituents in the community.

Juliuss Hoffmann will be running in the next federal election for the party that was first introduced to the nation during the 2019 federal election.

The party was created by Maxime Bernier, who ran for leadership of the Conservative Party in 2017 but lost to Andrew Scheer in a tight race.

Bryton Cherrier represented the PPC in the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge electoral district during the 2019 election.

This is Hoffmann’s first venture into politics. Before now he has never had anything to do with any political party.

“My reason for running is simple, we can sit and complain about how the country is being run or we can try to do something to fix what we complain about and get involved. My choice was to join the only party with any common sense and support them,” he said.

“I am like any parent who worries about the future that we are handing to our children,” added Hoffmann.

Hoffmann is holding a meet-and-greet on July 17 for party members and anyone who is interested in the PPC.

He said his journey in politics so far has been interesting and he has been pleasantly surprised at the response of people. He feels there is growing support here for the party, along with leader Bernier.

The meet-and-greet will be taking place from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at Hampton Park on Spring Crescent in Maple Ridge.

Hoffmann is asking guests to bring lawn chair or a blanket and a picnic snack. He will be providing burgers.