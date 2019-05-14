New playground in Pitt Meadows

Children play on the new playground equipment at MacLean Park in Pitt Meadows on Monday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Pitt Meadows is home to a new park playground.

The MacLean Park Playground was officially opened on Monday along McMyn Road, just east of 190a Street, with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall and members of council.

Upgrading the playground equipment cost $80,000 and was decided upon after community consultation indicated that the old wooden equipment was outdated and in need of replacement.

The new playground includes new slides, swings and elevated structures for children ages 2- to- 12-years-old to play on.

This is the first playground replacement project managed entirely by the Pitt Meadows Parks and Recreation department since the dissolution of the joint Leisure Service Agreement with the City of Maple Ridge. in 2016.

MacLean Park opened in 2013 and was named after former Mayor Don MacLean who served 12 years as Mayor and another eight years on council.

The park is also home to a pond with a wooden bridge, a wildlife viewing platform, a nature trail, a basketball court and fitness stations.

The seating area has also remained with the roof removed to create a brighter and more aesthetic feel.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work of staff to bring this new project to fruition. It is a tremendous asset to the community that many Pitt Meadows families will happily enjoy for years to come,” said Dingwall.

Work will soon begin on the Pitt Meadows Parks and Recreation Master Plan where the city will again be seeking community feedback about new and enhanced parks, facilities and other services.



