New pottery show in Maple Ridge will feature artists from across the Lower Mainland

Pottery by Kacey Hughes. (The ACT Art Gallery/Special to The News)

A new juried exhibit featuring the creative ceramic work by the Fraser Valley Potters Guild is coming to the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge.

Transformation, the name of the show, comes from the method that transforms clay to object and the specialized skill of potters in an ancient art form.

The show, featuring 34 artists, will include both functional and decorative pieces that will showcase a diversity of techniques.

“I’m excited to have the Fraser Valley Potters Guild return to The ACT Art Gallery. As the ACT’s own ceramic studio is flourishing, I know the Maple Ridge arts community will enjoy seeing diverse work created by Lower Mainland potters” said Courtney Miller, curator and gallery manager.

The exhibition will be coinciding with the Canadian Clay Symposium at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts in Burnaby, which takes place on March 25.

Opening reception for Transformation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, and it is a free event open to the public.

The exhibition will run until Saturday, April 29.

Close to 100 members are apart of the Fraser Valley Potters Guild, a non-profit association formed in 1975. Artists live anywhere between Yarrow and Richmond.

The ACT Arts Centre, opened in 2003, is operated by the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Arts Council, and provides arts learning programs, gallery exhibitions, and performing arts presentations, reaching more than 70,000 patrons annually.

The ACT Art Gallery is located at 11944 Haney Place in Maple Ridge and is open from 10-4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday.

Admission is free.