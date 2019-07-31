New seniors resource guide for Maple Ridge

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Seniors Resource Directory is currently being updated for 2019.

The directory, that is put out annually by The News and the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network, will feature everything from programs and organizations, services and supports, recreation and leisure, housing and transportation, volunteer opportunities and more.

Groups and organizations that would like to be included in the directory can contact Heather Treleaven, coordinator of the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network at 604-786-7404 or by email at seniorsnetworkmpk@gmail.com.

Businesses that would like to advertise in the guide can contact Cheryl Ariken at 604-476-2725.

The deadline is Aug. 9.