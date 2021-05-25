New virtual programming for seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Maria Perretta, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society. (Special to The News)

New online seniors programs are coming to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows thanks to a collaboration between the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society, RMSS, and other seniors organizations across Metro Vancouver.

During a monthly meeting of all municipal seniors program leaders as well as non profit seniors centres, the idea to pool all of the free virtual programming available in each municipality across Metro Vancouver took hold.

Douglas Dunn, executive director of the South Granville Seniors Centre, stepped up to coordinate the collection and curation of a listing of online programming from those organizations interested in participating.

Summer students from Langara College also helped with the collection of virtual activities.

The purpose of the new online programming is to have more free opportunities available for seniors while reducing the energies of organizations program staff having to set up multiple online classes individually.

Online courses will be created in multiple categories such as art, culinary, education, fitness, social activities and special events.

“I’m particularly excited for the virtual visual tours of local museums and gallery’s using JJ the Robot,” said Maria Perretta, executive director Ridge Meadows Seniors Society.

The new programs will be available early June and a link will be available on the RMSS website at rmssseniors.org.

People 55-years and older who would like to take part but don’t have a device or need help learning how to use a device, are being asked to reach out to the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society Centre in Pitt Meadows at 604-457-4771 or in Maple Ridge at 604-467-4993 for help.

