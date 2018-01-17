New wheelchairs at the Ridge Meadows Hospital. (Contributed)

New wheelchairs for Ridge Meadows Hospital

Ten new wheelchairs were paid for by the Ridge Meadows Hospital Auxiliary

Ridge Meadows Hospital has a new addition.

Ten new pink wheelchairs have been donated by the Ridge Meadows Hospital Auxiliary to help transport patients around the building or to and from their cars.

The wheelchairs arrived at the hospital just after Christmas and were paid for by money raised from both The Economy Cottage and the hospital thrift stores, both run by the auxiliary.

Each chair costs between $10,000 and $15,000 each and can be found at each entrance to the hospital.

These chairs are to replace ones that have gone missing over the years.

“They had about ten or twenty of them over the last couple of years,” explained Mary Holland, president of the hospital auxiliary.

“We’ve replaced other ones before but they seem to disappear too,” she said.

The pink chairs will have a new coin return system on them so people are motivated to return them to their original location, Holland explained.

A deposit of $1 will be required to use a chair and that money is refundable once the chair is returned.

The chairs are also easily stacked for convenient storage and they cannot be used by the patient alone.

“The chairs are designed to be pushed by another person who can handle the brake release while the chair is in motion,” explained Holland.

Holland is thankful to her volunteers who helped raise the money saying it takes around five months of work between both locations to raise this kind of cash.

“It takes a lot of hours and a lot of volunteers in order to earn the money. And the hospital equipment is going up so fast and our buying power is getting less and less,” she said.

The mission of the auxiliary is to purchase items for the hospital geared towards patient comfort or small equipment items.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Holland says they are always looking for new volunteers. Anyone interested can contact The Economy Cottage Auxiliary Thrift Shop at 604-463-6326.

