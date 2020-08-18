The Community Services Awards Program was created in 2019. (Black Press file)

Nomination now open for Pitt Meadows Community Service Awards

‘Wonderful opportunity’ to show appreciation for those who have gone ‘above and beyond’, said mayor

The City of Pitt Meadows is looking to the public for help identifying its do-gooders.

Nominations are now open for the second annual Community Service Awards.

“The program is a wonderful opportunity for us to show our appreciation for our local heroes who have gone above and beyond to help others,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“Throughout the pandemic we have witnessed our community step-up to support and help each other through amazing acts of kindness, compassion, courage and commitment.”

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows honours citizens for community service

The Community Service Awards Program was created in 2019 to recognize and honour outstanding contributions and achievements of groups, organizations and individuals in six categories:

· The Spirit of Pitt Meadows Award (recognizing Outstanding Resident of the Year)

· The Against the Odds Achievement Award

· The Community Service Award

· The Community Service Youth Award (13 – 15 and 16 – 18)

· The Business of the Year Award

· The Good Neighbour Award

“While COVID-19 has changed the way we gather and celebrate, it has not changed the way we help others,” said Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts.

“Now, more than ever, it is important that we recognize our neighbours, businesses and community groups that have helped to support and inspire others during this challenging time.”

Nominations are open until October 19. More information, including nomination criteria, and nomination forms, can be found at: pittmeadows.ca/awards.

The Community Service Awards Task Force, made up of representatives from the community, will recommend recipients to city council from the nominations received.

Winners will be announced, and presented with their awards later this year as part of the annual Christmas in Pitt Meadows celebration.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Pitt Meadows

Most Read