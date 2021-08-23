Nominations for the Pitt Meadows Community Service Awards open

Award ceremony to be part of annual Christmas in Pitt Meadows celebration on Dec. 3

The awards are in their third year with the City of Pitt Meadows. (The News files)

City of Pitt Meadows is now accepting nominations for its third annual Community Services Awards program.

The awards that recognize inspirational individuals, organizations and businesses in the community, who make a positive impact, will be held this year on Dec. 3 as part of the annual Christmas in Pitt Meadows celebration. Mayor Bill Dingwall explained why the awards, which recognize everything from subtle acts of kindness to major community efforts, are important.

“The Annual Community Service Awards program is our chance to show appreciation for the local heroes who have made us Pitt Meadows Proud by going above and beyond to help others,” he said.

“Throughout this year, we have seen our community step-up to support and help each other through amazing acts of kindness, compassion, courage and commitment.”

The Community Service Awards program recognizes contributions and achievements of groups, organizations and individuals in six categories, Spirit of Pitt Meadows Award which recognizes Outstanding Resident of the Year, Against the Odds Achievement Award,Community Service Award,Community Service Youth Award for two age groups 13 to 15 years and 16 to 18 years, Business of the Year Award and Good Neighbour Award.

“Pitt Meadows has some incredibly dedicated volunteers, coaches, teachers and youth who are making a difference in their community,” says Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts. “It is important that we recognize the neighbours, businesses and community groups that make our community a better place to live.”

Nominations are open until Oct. 18 and any additional information on nomination criteria and the actual nomination form, can be found at: pittmeadows.ca/awards.

