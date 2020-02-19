Katelyn Ross received the Under 40 award last year. (THE NEWS-FILES)

Nominations open for Maple Ridge Citizen of the Year

Deadline is Mar. 22

Nominations are now open for the Maple Ridge Community Foundation’s Citizen of the Year.

Every year the foundation recognizes three exceptional volunteers in the community. There is an award for Youth Citizen of the Year aged 19 or younger, Under 40 Citizen of the Year for those aged 19-40 and a Lifetime Achievement award.

The awards recognize and honour dedicated individuals who have made outstanding volunteer contributions to either enhance the quality of life in Maple Ridge or increase the image of the city within the larger community.

Contributions may be in the areas of arts and culture, athletics, social service or business.

Last years awards winners were Jan Hickman for Lifetime Achievement, Katelyn Ross for 40 and under and Victoria Gardner for the youth category.

Nominees must reside in Maple Ridge and must consent to the nomination.

To nominate a person in the community go to mrcf.ca to complete the nomination form or download the form and submit it by email.

Nominations are open until midnight on Mar. 22.

 

Community Leadership

