Nominations open for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows businessses of execellence

The 18th annual Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce awards to be held Feb. 5, 2022

Nominations for the best businesses across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are now open

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce is hoping to showcase businesses that add to the vibrancy of the community for the 2021 Business Excellence Awards.

By the October deadline last year, 41 businesses were nominated before being shortlisted down to three business in each of the seven categories.

Awards night was held this past February 6, an event that was held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 17th annual event featured the theme of celebrating resiliency and businesses for all that they do, and local actor and comedian Cliff Prang emceed the event.

A theme that Chamber executive director Flori Chaykowski thinks will be celebrated at the upcoming February 2022 gala as well.

Chaykowski noted they are planning for an in-person event, but also looking to planning a hybrid event, where guests have the choice: to attend in person, if they are comfortable, and the option to watch virtually as well.

They sent out a survey to members, Chaykowski said, and noted that so far members are split 50/50 on whether to attend in person.

A change was made to the nomination requirements for new businesses this year.

Instead of having to be in business for one year, new businesses can be nominated if they have only been in business for six months.

The change was made due to the amount of businesses that were forced to close because they were not able to make it through the pandemic, said Chaykowski, and to include those that were able to open.

“It’s unfortunate,” she said of the businesses that are now gone.

So far the Chamber have already had a couple of businesses nominated multiple times.

“We just want to see that recognition for the businesses for everything they’ve gone through and support them and recognize them as we always do, but even more so with everything that’s gone on,” said Chaykowski.

Nominees also receive a $50 credit towards membership in the Chamber, a perk that was added last year. All winners will receive a years free membership.

Chaykowski wants to remind people that a lot of businesses had to be closed for quite a long time last year.

“If you missed them, vote for them for a Business Excellence Award to say we appreciate you,” she continued.

“I’ld like to see a flood of nominations coming in just so we are recognizing our businesses.”

Deadline for nominations is October 3.

The Business Excellence Awards gala is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2022.

To nominate a business go to business.ridgemeadowschamber.com.

The Chamber is also looking for sponsors and prize donations and are asking those interested to contact Jania at 604-457-4599 or email: events@ridgemeadowschamber.com for more information.

