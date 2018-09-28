Nominations open for the second annual Women Influencers Awards

Win tickets to “A Conversation with Ellen” or WE FOR SHE 2018.

Nominations are now open for the second annual Women Influencers Awards.

The awards are put on by the Women’s Collaborative Hub to bring together both men and women to recognize women who are the unsung heroes in the communities of Port Moody, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

This year, nominations and tickets purchased for The Women’s Collaborative Hub Society’s second annual Women Influencers Awards, on Nov. 16, will be entered in a draw for tickets to “A Conversation with Ellen” or WE FOR SHE 2018.

Sandy Horton, along with Trish Mandewo and Dana Harvey, founded the WCH two years ago with a goal of furthering women’s leadership and to empower local and global women.

They started the awards because they felt that women don’t celebrate each other well, a sentiment that would surface in the Hug’s World Cafés, quarterly workshops where participants share what it is that is important to them in the world to create social change.

“We don’t acknowledge each other. If we did that we could be more collaborative, we could have better outcomes,” said Horton.

These are awards to celebrate the average woman, she explained.

There are nine categories for nominees: Beyond the Call of Duty for those women working on the front lines who go beyond their job description giving assistance to individuals in distress or crisis; Outstanding Caregiver for those whose activities are instrumental in changing the quality of life for those in her care; Sustainability Champion for someone who advocates for the advancement of environmental practises that result in the improvement in quality of life; more effective use of spaces or connects people and resources in the community; Inspirational Wonderwoman for any woman that leads, inspires and engages people to take action; the Exceptional Educator could be a principal, vice-principal, teacher, special education assistant, tutor or coach; Emerging Influencer who is a young entrepreneur between the ages of 18 and 30 who demonstrates a capacity to act as a catalyst for change; Extraordinary Leader who is a driving force for change in her political position or as CEO, CFO or COO; Community Steward who is a faith-based or community leader and shows outstanding service to the community; and Online Dynamo for a person who is considered a guru of digital professionalism through blogging, online grouping and social media.

Judging is done in a two-phased process where one panel of judges narrow each category down to three nominees and then another panel of judges vets the nominees in the second phase.

“When the judges show up they don’t even know what category they will be vetting,” explained Horton.

“We try hard to eliminate any potential bias,” she added.

Last year, there were more than 100 nominees and 27 judges. This year, Horton is hoping to see at least 300 people at the event.

“Our outcome is we want even a greater diverse range of women that are nominated,” said Horton.

“Not just the leaders of the community, but your average everyday woman. It’s giving the gift of acknowledgement. So the acknowledgement to your best friend, to your colleague, to your mom, to whoever it is who is doing amazing work to empower women, to support community development,” she said.

• To nominate somebody, go to wchwomeninfluencersawards.ca.

Anyone may nominate and self-nominations are encouraged. Nominees can only be nominated for one award and must be 18 or older by Nov. 16

Nominees will demonstrate inclusivity, be community driven, service oriented, display commitment and have a positive influence in our communities

Nominees must live and/or work in the Tri-Cities, Pitt Meadows or Maple Ridge and identify as female.

Nominees must be willing to let nomination stand. N ominators must indicate that they have confirmed with the nominees by checking the relevant box on the on the nomination form.

Deadline for nominations is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Awards will be handed out during a ceremony from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam.