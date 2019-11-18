Friends in Need Food Bank executive director Mary Robson said her organization has new food banks targeting seniors. (THE NEWS/files)

Non-profit Showcase at the ACT in Maple Ridge

A chance to see what work local non-profits do in the community

A non-profit showcase is taking place at the ACT.

The event will allow people to meet with people in various local organizations and learn about their programs, upcoming initiatives and how they help people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

There are 10 organizations taking part in the event organized by the Chamber of Commerce for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

RELATED: Maple Ridge food bank looking to expand fresh offerings

Participating organizations include: Community Services; Alouette Addiction Services; Maple Ridge Community Foundation; Ridge Meadows Seniors Society; posAbilities of British Columbia; Industry Training Authority BC; Haney Farmers Market Society; The Family Education & Support Centre; Friends In Need Food Bank; and the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society.

The Non-Profit Showcase takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 20, at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge.

Admission is free.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How to keep community cats safe in winter

Just Posted

Maple Ridge cops seeking SUV driver as a witness in possible assault

Woman running away tried to get into vehicle

Metro floats proposal for river bus service on the Fraser

Electric vessels would serve Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and other river cities

Being Young: Lost in translation

Learning a second language will always be useful.

Along the Fraser: Exhausted fish died in landslide before spawning

Was moving fish successful?

Bus dispute reaches Maple Ridge

Some 701 routes cut on Monday

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

Family dog dies in B.C. house fire

Cause of Chilliwack blaze on Nov. 16 considered accidental

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

How to keep community cats safe in winter

Some steps to help them stay warm, safe as temperatures drop.

Abbotsford police chief mulls more enforcement of homeless lawbreakers

‘When all else has failed we have to hold people accountable,’ Police Chief Mike Serr tells council

Striking Vancouver hotel workers, employer reach ‘tentative’ agreement

Employees of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia have been out at picket lines since talks broke off on Sept. 21

RCMP cut free activists chained to Kelowna bank, placed under arrest

The group is protesting Interior Savings Credit Union’s support of Kelowna Ribfest

Cell phone tickets worse tax grab than speed limits, SenseBC says

Distracted driving statistics questioned as B.C. tickets pile up

VIDEO: Giants toppled by visiting Hurricanes

Sunday afternoon play at Langley Events Centre saw a team from Lethbridge defeat Vancouver, 6-0

Most Read