Non-profit Showcase at the ACT in Maple Ridge

A chance to see what work local non-profits do in the community

Friends in Need Food Bank executive director Mary Robson said her organization has new food banks targeting seniors. (THE NEWS/files)

A non-profit showcase is taking place at the ACT.

The event will allow people to meet with people in various local organizations and learn about their programs, upcoming initiatives and how they help people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

There are 10 organizations taking part in the event organized by the Chamber of Commerce for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Participating organizations include: Community Services; Alouette Addiction Services; Maple Ridge Community Foundation; Ridge Meadows Seniors Society; posAbilities of British Columbia; Industry Training Authority BC; Haney Farmers Market Society; The Family Education & Support Centre; Friends In Need Food Bank; and the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society.

The Non-Profit Showcase takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 20, at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge.

Admission is free.

