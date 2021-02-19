Red Fox Healthy Living Society has received a $15,000 Ted Rogers Community Grant. (Red Fox Healthy Living Society/Facebook)

Non-profit with services in Maple Ridge receives Ted Rogers Community Grant

Red Fox Healthy Living Society delivers 30 programs to seven communities in the Greater Vancouver Area

The Red Fox Healthy Living Society, that provides services to Maple Ridge, has received a Ted Rogers Community Grant.

The non-profit that promotes healthy active living among children and youth, in addition to fostering employment and life skills to youth who face barriers, received a $15,000 community grant, that will be invested into the 30 programs the group delivers in Vancouver, Surrey, the North Shore, New Westminster, Delta, Tsawwassen, and Maple Ridge.

In Maple Ridge the organization runs active play programs for children aged 5- to -13-years-old that give Indigenous and inner-city children the chance to be healthy, have fun and be inspired by positive youth role models in their own communities, in addition to special events during the year.

“As organizations across B.C. continue to face challenges due to the pandemic, support from Ted Rogers Community Grants are helping them provide critical programs for youth in our communities,” said Rick Sellers, president of B.C. Region, Rogers Communications.

“This year, that support is more important than ever before, and we are proud to lean in to help the next generation of youth achieve their dreams through the pandemic and beyond,” Sellers added.

Grants were awarded to 10 organizations across British Columbia that are making a difference in the lives of of youth through their innovative, entrepreneurship, mentorship and community leadership programs.

Rogers Communications is a communications and media company with headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, that was founded when Ted Rogers and a partner acquired the CHFI-FM radio station in 1960.

Since the grant program launched in 2017, Rogers has provided more than $800,000 in grants to 54 organizations across the province.

During the same period, Rogers has also provided more than $500,000 in Ted Rogers Scholarships to 116 B.C. youth attending post-secondary education – with 75 per cent of community recipients across the country who graduated in 2020 from Black, Indigenous, People of Colour communities.

Supporting youth through grants, together with Ted Rogers Scholarships, is one of the key ways Rogers is committed to working in partnership with communities to help meet critical needs of our residents and neighbours.

Rogers also supports other community programs including: Connected for Success, which offers affordable Internet to bridge the digital divide for those who can’t afford it; he has provided thousands of devices and plans as digital lifelines to women’s shelters, and to youth organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada to keep youth connected to mentors during the pandemic; and, the media company, in partnership with the Jays Care Foundation and Food Banks Canada, also provided nine million meals through donations and food hampers for food banks across the country as part of Step Up to the Plate.

Most Read