Not raining on Santa’s parade tonight

Maple Ridge parade announcer says big crowds always appear, rain or shine

It’s not supposed to rain on Santa’s parade.

There is light rain this morning, but according to the Weather Network’s forecast there will be clearing in the late afternoon, and the clear skies will last through Maple Ridge’s Winter Fest event and annual Santa Claus parade.

The event gets going at 4 p.m. at Memorial Peace Park with photos with Santa, a Christmas market, food trucks and more.

“The event is a rain or shine event and I’ve always been impressed by the ‘West Coast resilience’ of my neighbours when it comes to what Mother Nature has thrown at us over the years,” said Fred Armstrong, spokesperson for the city and the parade announcer.

READ ALSO: Glow Maple Ridge will leave you with a warm feeling

There will be a tree lighting at 6 p.m. at the park, and the parade starts at Plaza Street and Dewdney Trunk Road at that same time. The parade typically takes about 30 minutes from the time you see the first float until the last, said Armstrong.

He noted the parade route will include the loop at Memorial Peace Park, and if it rains the underground parking is a great spot to stay dry right up until parade time.

“A couple of years back the rains were very extraordinarily heavy, and the streets seemed pretty clear just 10 minutes before the parade started, and then at 6 p.m. the people just appeared along the route – a Christmas miracle, and then quickly faded back to shelter as Santa came by on the last float,” recalled Armstrong.

“It was a memorable evening and a reminder that a little rain has never stopped Santa!”

 

