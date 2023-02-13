Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a Maple Ridge council meeting

City inviting lovers to attend the next council meeting which just happens to fall on Valentine’s Day

The City of Maple Ridge is inviting residents to attend a council meeting for Valentine’s Day. (City of Maple Ridge Twitter/Special to The News)

The City of Maple Ridge is all heart.

The municipality is inviting residents to attend a council meeting and its next meeting is Feb. 14 – the day devoted to love.

“Looking for something to do on Valentine’s Day,” asked the city in a tweet on Friday, Feb. 10. “Why not bring a special someone to one of two Council meetings on Tuesday,” it read.

A link to the agenda highlights was embedded in the tweet. A council workshop at 11 a.m. in council chambers will include an update on the Yennadon Employment Lands file, including a history of the project, public consultation, and the proposed next steps for the lands. Council will also be briefed on the history of a tree cutting permit application.

At the council meeting at 7 p.m., also in council chambers, there will be a presentation by Curtis Pendleton, the executive director of the ACT Arts Centre, about what is currently taking place at the facility, as well as a presentation by Ross Davies with the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society, KEEPS.

Kristi Maier with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce will also be talking about the services that organization provides, along with upcoming events and marketing plans.

In addition, council will be going over three applications from the Committee of the Whole, along with a recommendation for a Temporary Borrowing Bylaw update.

If the council chambers surroundings is not as intimate or romantic a setting as one would like to impress their significant other with, the city also suggested attending online.

“We’d LOVE to see you in person or on the live stream,” the tweet finished.

The tweet received two “likes” and was viewed 588 times.