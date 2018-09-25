OCOP: ‘Groceries from the backyard’

(Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS) Zdena Novy grows her own organic produce and educates the community about where food comes from.

Some would call her an artist, others a teacher, a student, a gardener, a farmer, an environmentalist or a writer. But a single word summary of her is near impossible.

But whatever the label, Zdena Novy is more than happy to share her knowledge of many subjects with the residents of Maple Ridge.

Novy is the face behind the Novy Organics booth at the Haney Farmers Market. She wakes up early every Saturday morning around 5 a.m. to sell her products, share opinions, and talk gardening.

She started a small garden on her half-acre property in a few square feet in her backyard 39 years ago.

After moving to her current two-acre property, Novy spends endless hours growing an all-organic garden that’s allowed her to live sustainably, help bees, teach others the art of gardening, and sell her excess produce at the local market.

The love of the outdoors and gardening came as a small child. Novy reminiscences of her aunt and uncle’s family farm in the Czech Republic countryside, where she used to play as a child.

“It was large with fruit trees and orchids. This was paradise. It was where we could learn about fruit just by eating it,” said Novy.

The fascination with nature and fresh air followed Novy into her adulthood, where she grows her own organic produce and focuses on being as self-sufficient and sustainable as possible.

“If you have a background as a child, it sticks with you. Whatever adults give to you, it sits and it surfaces.”

Novy said organic farming is not as simple as harvesting and eating.

“People in the city have no idea how hard farmers work. Sometimes it’s all day long, sometimes it’s two hours. It’s not just about growing, it’s the whole process to make it self-sustainable year-round.”

As a career, Novy taught at Whonnock elementary for 25 years. Between educating and gardening, Novy herself is also dedicated to lifelong learning.

She’s passionate about learning why other farmers do the things they do and how they do it. Another interest is in arts and ecology, both subjects that Novy studied at post-secondary.

“Before I do anything I want to know everything about anything. I want to read about other people who do things organically, I want to read controversial stories. Anything that can help me with my farming. If it doesn’t work, I never give up. I will try and try again until I almost perfect it.”

Despite being a retired teacher, Novy’s life lessons haven’t stopped. Novy has many friends, families and students who continue to visit her organic farm to see the garden, sample produce, hear advice, or just sit, chat and enjoy Novy’s company in nature.

“I’m well-rounded,” said Novy. “Being a mentor to a lot of people, I don’t care if you’re three years old or 80 years old.”

Novy also uses the market to educate the public about environmental and sustainability topics. She uses a variety of presentation boards that she hand-writes on and are accompanied by photographs and pictures.

“My booth isn’t just products. I want you to be informed and I want you to be well-informed.”

One board reads, “food is power, are you in control of yours?”

Novy hopes the boards inspire others to ask questions, such as where their food comes from, who grows it, and what was used in the process.

“It’s important for people to know because this knowledge is being hidden.”

Novy invites everyone to see her at the farmer’s market and aims to educate whoever she crosses paths with.