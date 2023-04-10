Office on fairgrounds in Maple Ridge receives upgrades

Members of the Alouette Men’s Shed volunteered their time to paint the main office for Country Fest and the Christmas Hamper Society. (Special to The News)

The main office on the Albion Fairgrounds – home base for both Country Fest and the Christmas Hamper Society – has undergone renovations thanks to a New Horizons for Seniors grant.

A new heat pump was installed in the office with the grant money – in addition to a fresh coat of paint the cost of which was split between both the festival and the society, both headed by Tina Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick said the renovations were much needed.

During the summer, she noted, the building would get excessively hot and in the winter it was excessively cold.

So when she learned about the grant, a federal program that provides funding for projects in the lives of seniors and their communities, she decided to put in two quotes. One for an air conditioner to just get through the summer and one for the heat pump that would help both hat the building in the winter and cook it in the summer, in addition to being energy efficient.

She ended up receiving the full amount for the heat pump, almost $17,000.

At first Kirkpatrick didn’t know she could apply for the grant, but when she started reading about it she realized that she could because about 90 per cent of her volunteers are seniors.

Kirkpatrick estimates that they probably have a total of 80 volunteers over the entire weekend of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest and for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society they probably have about 45 volunteers.

In addition, said Kirkpatrick, they will be hosting the seniors again this year for Country Fest where they will be invited to the fairgrounds for a sneak peek of the event.

“It gets very hot, so at least there is somewhere they can come in and have a seat,” she said, as part of the main office has been turned into a volunteer lounge.

READ MORE: Busy year for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

ALSO: Seniors will get sneak peek into Maple Ridge’s Countryfest

And in the winter when temperatures get bitterly cold in the toy barn, volunteers will be able to sit in the lounge to warm up.

Kirkpatrick applied for the grant in October and received confirmation on Feb. 20 that she would be receiving the money.

Volunteers from the Alouette Men’s Shed helped to paint the inside of the building. The men started the painting project on Monday, March 27, and have worked on the building for a total of four days now, three hours each day, spreading the project out over weeks because they had to move around furniture and do it in stages. They will be returning one more day next week to finish it off.

“it looks so much better,” said Kirkpatrick, about the new pale green walls.

“It’s not that institutionalized grey anymore, it was so depressing,” she laughed.

“It was time to spruce it up,” she said.

Country Fest will be returning to the fairgrounds July 29 and 30 this year.

maple ridgePitt Meadows