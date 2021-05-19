The goals of Go by Bike week are to encourage residents to choose cycling for transportation, workplaces to support employees who want to cycle, and our communities to better support more sustainable and active methods of transportation. ( News files)

The goals of Go by Bike week are to encourage residents to choose cycling for transportation, workplaces to support employees who want to cycle, and our communities to better support more sustainable and active methods of transportation. ( News files)

Oil up the chain, it’s Go by Bike Week

Annual cycling campaign takes place in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows May 31 to June 6

HUB Cycling Maple Ridge/ Pitt Meadows and the Maple Ridge Climate Hub are making a tandem effort to get locals pedalling for Go by Bike Week.

The annual campaign, previously known as Bike to Work/Bike to School Week, is designed to showcase cycling as a fun and useful mode of transportation with plenty of benefits.

Taking place from May 31 to June 6, its goals are to encourage residents to choose cycling as their method of transportation for work, errands, and recreation; workplaces to support employees cycling to-and-from work, and our communities to better support more sustainable and active methods of transportation.

Local HUB spokesperson Jackie Chow said while it appears a lot more people are cycling recreationally, there are not enough residents using their bikes as a transportation method.

She pointed to information from the City of Maple Ridge’s transportation plans showing only 0.3 per cent of all trips in the city are made using a bicycle.

“It’s pretty sad, actually,” Chow said.

“But I think there are a lot of things that can be done to reverse that. But it depends on how we design our roads, because so far we design our roads for car travel.”

READ MORE: GOING GREEN: We’d hop on bike more if it’s faster, easier

READ MORE: Increasing use of dikes and trails sparks quick review of trail etiquette

To actively participate in the week, teams and individuals can sign up at btww.ca to track their kilometres, be entered to win great prizes, and see how many greenhouse gas emissions they’ve saved. Informative webinars and videos will be offered each day – the schedule is posted on the HUB Cycling website.

Bragging rights and a unique trophy will be up for grabs in a friendly competition between the City of Maple Ridge and the City of Pit Meadows.

Staff are reviving their riding rivalry to see who can get the highest average kilometres per participant, the most new riders, and who has the most fun team – as evidenced by participants submitting photos of their routes.

The winner will receive “The Fork” which is a one-of-a-kind trophy made out of used bike parts.

It is rumoured the current holder of the coveted prize is Pitt Meadows staff.

A documentary screening/ panel discussion will also be offered.

Motherload is a doc on the joys of hauling around kids – and everything else in the world – on a cargo bike.

It follows around director Liz Canning on her quest to understand the tension between modern life and our hunter-gatherer DNA – and how cargo bikes offer a solution.

The free screening runs from May 28 through May 30, with an online panel discussion the evening of May 31. Panelists include Christian Cowley, executive director of the CEED Centre Society, Jennie Wright from the Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows HUB Cycling chapter, and Erin O’Melinn, executive director of HUB Cycling.

Click here to register for the screening and panel discussion.

To wrap up the week, a free webinar on Cycling in Metro Vancouver suburbs: Barriers and Opportunities will be held.

It will touch upon the need for safe cycling infrastructure in our suburban communities.

“It’s nice to have that as a wrap up event,” said Chow. “Because maybe people have been thinking of Go by Bike Week but they’re not so sure about the infrastructure, or they don’t feel safe.

“So this is a good thing to get people thinking about what sort of infrastructure they would feel safe with, and what would make them bike more.”

Click here to take part in the cycling webinar.

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bike to work weekmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Organizer not giving up on Caribbean Festival 2021

Just Posted

The goals of Go by Bike week are to encourage residents to choose cycling for transportation, workplaces to support employees who want to cycle, and our communities to better support more sustainable and active methods of transportation. ( News files)
Oil up the chain, it’s Go by Bike Week

Annual cycling campaign takes place in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows May 31 to June 6

Maple Ridge city council during the May 11 Zoom meeting.
Maple Ridge council advances Yennadon Lands plan

Residents makes environmental plea, council goes ahead with employment plan

The Caribbean Festival organizers are still hopeful of being able to host a 2021 event. (The News files)
Organizer not giving up on Caribbean Festival 2021

Concert could be put together quickly, adapted to health orders

The gate to Grant Narrows Park re-opened to the public July 17, 2020. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Park goers saddened by the state of Grant Narrows in Pitt Meadows

Meeting this week to determine the short-term plans for the site

School bus registration closes Wednesday, June 30. (The News files)
School bus registration open for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows students

Fees will be refunded if transportation services cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cat who chases away coyote asked to join Port Moody, Vancouver police 

Caught on camera Friday, the black cat jumps out from under a parked car and runs the wild animal out of a vacant lot

A forest of dance-protesters outside the BC Legislature on April 11. These participants were doing the Dance for the Ancient Forest in support of the Fairy Creek blockade and against old-growth logging. (Zoë Ducklow/News Staff)
Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested as RCMP begin to enforce injunction

A thunderstorm pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate risk of fire

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit released a poster Tuesday, May 18 featuring the names and photos of more suspects involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict.
Police issue warning for 8 more men involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict

B.C.’s gang task force says it’s expecting ‘violence to continue and escalate’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A restaurant server on White Rock’s Marine Drive serves customers on a roadside patio. Indoor dining and recreational travel bans have been in effect since late March in B.C. (Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

360 people in hospital, up slightly, two more deaths

The Banff National Park entrance is shown in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Minister asks Canadians to camp carefully in national parks as season starts

Kitchen shelters in Banff National Park closed, trails on Vancouver Island will only be one-way

Names of those aboard the ship are seen at Komagata Maru monument in downtown Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The City of Vancouver has issued an apology for its racist role in denying entry to 376 passengers aboard a ship that was forced to return to India over a century ago. Mayor Kennedy Stewart says discrimination by the city had “cruel effects” on the Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims aboard the Komagata Maru, which arrived in Burrard Inlet on May 23, 1914. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says sorry for city’s role in turning away South Asians in 1914

Kennedy Stewart has declared May 23 as the annual Komagata Maru Day of Remembrance

A crew of WestCoast WILD Adventures employees tackled an onslaught of litter left at the ‘Locks of Love’ fence at Wally Creek on May 2. (Anne-Marie Gosselin photo)
Litter woes consume popular ‘Locks of Love’ fence on B.C.’s Pacific Rim

Popular view spot near Tofino plagued by people hanging masks and other unwanted garbage

Most Read