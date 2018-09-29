On Community: Could you, would you help neighbour in need?

The Community Chest provides quick, direct financial support for families and individuals facing a crisis.

An initiative of the Maple Ridge Community Foundation and the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows-Katzie Community Network the Community Chest provides one-time assistance to those dealing with an unexpected setback that could otherwise prove insurmountable.

“I want to thank you for your help during this devastating time in our lives,” said one Community Chest funding recipient.

“Your funding has helped to ease some of the financial burden that was acquired in order to keep my family safe. Relief of some financial strain will help us be able to move forward from this challenging set of circumstances. This motion has helped remind me that there are still good people in this world and the money is symbolic that there is love, care and support right here in our own community. My boys and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Chest helps keep the families and individuals involved from spiraling into poverty.

Funds from the Community Chest allowed a senior on a fixed income to buy the prescription glasses she needed.

A mom who needed transportation to her work practicum to complete her education program received bus tickets.

A young mother returning to work was provided with a breast pump so she could continue breastfeeding her son.

These are examples of how a small amount of money can make a big impact in someone’s life.

The Community Chest application process is simple and quick and is designed to respond to urgent needs when other traditional forms of support are not available.

If you could help your neighbour in a time of need, would you? What if you didn’t know them, or their plight?

Filling the Community Chest ensures our neighbours can get a hand up when it’s needed. Oct. 7–14 is Community Chest Week and we will be collecting donations to fill the Chest.

This year, the community foundation and the community network have partnered with our local Save On Foods store on 227th Street to host a fundraising BBQ from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6. Come by for a hot dog and spin the wheel to win Save On More points. Donations made to the Community Chest stay in the community and go directly to help local residents.

If you are interested in learning more about what the community network is all about, we’ll be holding our annual Working Tables Info Fair on at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at the Maple Ridge library. Drop by to hear about the work done by groups focusing on a wide variety of topics: food security, seniors’ issues, literacy skills, services for children and their families, opioid overdose prevention.

This is also another chance to donate to the Community Chest and learn more.