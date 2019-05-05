(Wiki Commons) Guacamole.

On Cooking: Best guacamole for Cinco de Mayo

Perfect day to prepare and enjoy Mexican food.

I love experiencing the tastes of different cuisines and I use any excuse I can find to switch things up a bit at the dinner table.

Celebratory dates from around the globe are perfect for this and May 5th marks Cinco de Mayo, a celebration of Mexican heritage and pride.

A common misconception is that Cinco de Mayo is Mexico’s Independence Day, which is actually on Sept. 16th.

Cinco de Mayois simply Spanish for Fifth of May and is a regional holiday that commemorates Mexico’s defeat of the French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Regardless of this distinction, it is a perfect day to prepare and enjoy Mexican food.

I have tasted a number of homemade salsas and guacamoles and many of them have fallen short of being incredible, let alone worthy of being called Mexican cuisine.

True guacamole (pronounced gwahk-ah-“MOLE”-lee) is not avocados that have been mashed together with an envelope of powders called “guacamole mix.” I know there are a number of people who may struggle in the kitchen or don’t believe they have the time in their schedule, to successfully chop a few handfuls of ingredients.

But once you try this recipe, you will never want to go back to the powdered mix.

The only ingredient in this recipe that may seem foreign to you is “sambal oelek.” It is a crushed chili product that comes in a liquid/paste form that is basically a re-hydrated form of the dried crushed chilies you have on your spice rack. It can usually be found in any major grocery store down the imported food aisle or in any gourmet food store.

Even if you have always made your guacamole from fresh ingredients, I am certain that you will still appreciate the complexity and balance of flavour this recipe has to offer, as well as the texture.

Eat, enjoy, and be merry this 5th of May. But try not to dance around the sombrero too much.

Guacamole

Avocado Salsa at its best – chunky and full of flavour. The lime juice will help to keep the avocados from oxidizing (turning brown):

• 2 soft avocados;

• juice from 1 large lime;

• 1/4 yellow bell pepper, finely diced;

• 1/4 red bell pepper, finely diced;

• 1/4 red onion, finely diced;

• 1/2 jalapeno pepper, minced;

• 1 garlic clove, crushed;

• 1/2 tsp ground cumin;

• 1/2 tsp sambal oelek;

• 1/2 tsp sugar;

• salt and pepper, to taste.

Cut, pit, and peel the avocados.

Mash them in a medium bowl with the lime juice. Add all of the other ingredients to the bowl and mix together.

Refrigerate until needed.

Chef Dez is a chef, writer and host.

Previous story
Free comic book day falls on May 4

Just Posted

On Cooking: Best guacamole for Cinco de Mayo

Perfect day to prepare and enjoy Mexican food.

B.C.’s oldest church marks its 160th anniversary

Special service on Sunday at St. John the Divine Anglican Church in Maple Ridge

Popular home show under way in Maple Ridge

Carnival, midway, food truck festival, 400 exhibitor booths and more

Pitt Meadows offering new citizen awards

Youth and businesses among those to be honoured.

Free comic book day falls on May 4

Event planned at Maple Ridge Library

TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary

The Expo Centre, of Expo ‘86, was renamed Science World British Columbia in 1987.

VIDEO: Raiders shutout Giants 4-0 in Game 2 of the WHL championships

Vancouver and Prince Albert are tied 1-1 as the battle moves to Langley for the next three games

At least one killed in plane crash near Smithers

Distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

65-1 longshot Country House wins Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security DQ’d

First winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history

Fraser Valley city’s buses breach human rights by not calling out stops: audit

BC Transit hasn’t yet set date for implementation of automatic ride-calling technology

Police appeal for dash-cam video of fiery crash at South Surrey border

Efforts ongoing to identify deceased driver of Toyota van

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

Most Read