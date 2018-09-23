On Cooking: Building the perfect sandwich or burger

When you make sandwiches or burgers, do you fly by the seat of your pants? Simply throwing together ingredients haphazardly between bread or buns, or is there an artform about it?

Do you have a mapped-out procedure?

No, I don’t work as a sandwich artist. This is just something I have learned over the years.

This technique I am about to share with you has been tried, tested and true. I have experimented many times over with numerous ingredients, in different combinations, and my steadfast rules are accurate.

These steps will have you making sandwiches and burgers better than you have ever done before. Now, these rules won’t apply to simple kids’ sandwiches (like peanut butter and jelly), they are meant for more complete sandwiches.

If you are vegetarian or vegan, I will apologize in advance that I have not included your preferences in this scientific breakdown of layering ingredients.

Most sandwiches and burgers consist of a bread top and bottom with a meat protein in-between. The secret lies in the placement of all the other ingredients. Should you place them below the protein, or above it?

My unwavering criteria for perfection are simple: strong tasting ingredients should be placed below the protein, while light and creamy ingredients should be placed above the protein. But why, and how does that make a difference?

Isn’t everything just chewed up in our mouths anyway and make for the same intermingling of flavours regardless of how it was assembled beforehand?

Not exactly. We have myriad taste-buds located on different areas of our tongues and they do not all pick up the same flavours. That’s the best way I can describe it from a chef’s perspective.

Now, when I say strong-tasting ingredients, I mean stuff like ketchup, relish, mustard, barbecue sauce, onions, pickles and hot peppers. Anything that has a strong, overpowering, or pungent flavour. These should be placed below the protein.

Light and creamy ingredients would include lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayonnaise, and should be placed above the protein.

With anything you are wanting to place inside a sandwich or burger, I simply want you to decipher it into these two simple categories and place it as stated. Trust me, it will make a huge difference.

Not a believer? Then put it to the test: build your sandwich or burger as I have suggested and take a bite. Then cleanse your palate with a drink of water, turn the sandwich upside down and take another bite. You will find that the first bite just tastes better.

I also have one more important tip for you: if you are adding lettuce and tomato, make sure you season with salt and pepper – it makes a world of difference, as well. This is not the time for table salt, however. I want you to use a pure salt (kosher, sea, Himalayan pink) because in raw applications like this, table salt will taste too chemically directly on your tongue.

Chef Dez is a chef, writer and host. Visit him at chefdez.com.