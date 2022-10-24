ON THE PAGE: Disc golf kits new at the library

FVRL encourages people to keep active outdoors with an addition to the Playground Collection

Pitt Meadows librarian Curtis Acton encourages families to try disc golf, the library now offering use of kits and offering how-to videos to make it all possible. (Special to The News)

By Curtis Acton/Special to The News

As the leaves change colours and the air gets crisp, motivating your family to get out and be active can be challenging.

But don’t fret, your library has you covered with the latest addition to our Playground Collection – disc golf kits!

Each of our kits contains three discs to get you started; a fairway driver built for distance, a midrange disc to get close to the basket, and a putter to seal the deal.

Disc golf is played a lot like regular golf.

The goal is to get your disc into the basket using the least amount of throws.

Like most great games, it is easy to get started, but difficult to master.

Many of the elements you need to consider becoming an elite player tie into the STEM learning elements we try to promote in our libraries every day.

Disc golf can teach you how spin and gravity affects your throws, the science of airflows (aerodynamics), and the geometry required to navigate a course. But most of all, it has great health benefits and is extremely fun to play.

Ridge Meadows residents are blessed to have local courses nearby that include one of the best Canada has to offer.

Closest to us is the Thornhill Park Disc Golf Course, located at 260th Street and 98th Avenue in Maple Ridge.

The park features 12 holes on a heavily wooded course, which offers many obstacles to navigate.

A little further afield is Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Course on 272nd Street in Aldergrove, near the U.S. border, which is considered one of the top three courses in Canada. At 18 holes, it is almost twice the length of Thornhill, but has far less trees so you can really test the strength of your arm.

Most courses are maintained by local volunteers and follow a “Pack It In, Pack It Out” rule so be mindful of any waste you might create.

For more local courses, check out the UDisc app or website, which also contains handy scorekeeping tools.

As with all our Playground Collection items, its best to place a hold as soon as possible, which can easily be done on our website by searching for disc golf, or by calling or visiting your library in person.

Rounds are most enjoyable when each player has their own set of discs, which makes this the perfect time to ensure everyone in your family has their own FVRL library card.

Don’t forget we also have sSunshine lamps available to get us through these shorter days, and telescopes for those who cheer the early nights.

For more information about FVRL’s programs and services, check out www.fvrl.bc.ca or contact your local library.

– Curtis Acton is a librarian with the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Pitt Meadows

