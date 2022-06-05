ON THE PAGE: For love of libraries

A Maple Ridge librarian shares his excitement with a return to in-person Storytimes and so much more

Librarian Brandon Monahan is excited to welcome people back into the libraries and also invites them to visit some of this summer’s library and community events at Memorial Peace Park. (Special to The News)

by Brandon Monahan/Special to The News

The love of libraries is one of my favourite topics.

I actively have to suppress the urge to constantly talk about all things library to anyone and everyone.

However, I will admit that occasionally a casual program mention might slip out in the grocery line or at one of my kid’s events. Sorry, but not sorry!

I have the joy of working in a profession I love, and being able to serve our community, no matter the circumstances.

During the course of the pandemic, I have learned how to adapt to filming online Storytimes and Babytimes. A benefit to videos is they reach a wider audience. As a result, I am more widely recognized by community members all across the Lower Mainland.

It has been satisfying to hear kids say they have watched some of my videos on repeat. I believe they may be referring to the video where I threw a pie in my own face!

With all the positives of online programming, one thing I missed most was seeing everyone’s happy smiling faces in-person. Being able to share stories with a live audience and make a crowd go wild over books and literacy-based songs is something special.

On May 24, I hosted my first in-person Storytime in more than two years.

It was very emotional to open a book and start reading my first story. Going forward, there will be many more opportunities to attend in-person programs at all Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) libraries.

Maple Ridge Public Library will have Storytimes on Tuesdays, now until Aug. 9, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Please register online at www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Pitt Meadows Public Library has Storytimes on Fridays, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., and Babytimes on Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Plus, FVRL also continues to offer many on-demand videos and online Zoom programs.

I am also excited that Maple Ridge Public Library will be starting up programs in Memorial Peace Park with our Storytime on the Bandstand sessions, Fridays, June 3 to Aug. 12, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., and Evening Storytimes on the Bandstand on select Wednesdays (July 6 and 20, plus Aug. 3 and 17), from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

The Maple Ridge Public Library will also be attending many community events at Memorial Peace Park in the coming months, including National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 18 and Multiculturalism Day on June 25.

If you see us out and about in the community, stop by and say hi!

Does your child love to write or make up stories? Head on over to Pitt Meadows Public Library to check out their new program, Kids Lit.

Kids can pick up a 24-page notebook, write or illustrate (or both) their own story, and submit it to be in the Kids Lit section of the library.

The Kids Lit section is a temporary collection of books written or illustrated by kids in the community that everyone can read within the library.

Big shout out to Pitt Meadows young aspiring writer Paige for suggesting this idea!

For more information about FVRL’s programs and services, check out www.fvrl.bc.ca or contact your local library.

– Brandon Monahan is a librarian at the Maple Ridge Public Library

.