ON THE PAGE: Holiday a great time to explore the creative side

Pitt Meadows Library has a series of Take ‘n’ Make kits that children will enjoy ahead of Christmas

Holiday Take N’ Make kit are aimed at older school-aged kids and contain an introduction to circuitry where kids create a Christmas tree card that lights up using LED lights and a 3V battery. (Special to The News)

By Afton Schindel/Special to The News

As I write this, the busy holiday season is almost upon us and it’s time to snuggle up on the couch with some hot chocolate, a warm fireplace, and a good book.

It’s also the time of year people end up spending money to buy gifts for loved ones.

With that in mind, if you want to save a bit of cash during the holidays, the library can help you out.

With your free library card, you can access everything from online learning courses and DIY stream-able craft tutorials, to borrowable (and new!) DVD and TV series.

Of course, we also have a large collection of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers, graphic novels, telescopes, ukuleles, Spheros, Batpacks, BirdWatching BackPacks, Specdrums, Sunshine Lamps, Energy Meters, and more!

At the Pitt Meadows Library, we are preparing for the holiday season with some activities for kids.

Stop by the library for our reindeer-themed scavenger hunt, and enter to win a gift basket. Be sure to pick up one of our themed Take n’ Makes. This month we are creating Christmas tree ornaments.

We also have a special holiday take n’ make kit aimed at older school-aged kids.

This take-home kit contains an introduction to circuitry with activities and a craft where kids will create a Christmas tree card that lights up using LED lights and a 3V battery. Due to the small parts and more complex theme, we suggest this kit be for kids 8+.

We have a limited number, so grab one early and be sure to share your creations with us online.

Please note, both holiday themed Take n’ Make kits are only available at the Pitt Meadows Library.

There are also a number of Zoom programs going on throughout the month, including some holiday themed ones:

Join us on Zoom for a holiday greeting card-making program on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Do you watch the Grinch every year? Think you know it inside and out? Show off your Grinch movie knowledge in our Grinch Trivia program on Dec. 14, from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Or grab your ukulele (or borrow one from the library) and hang out with us for a Uke Jam session featuring holiday songs on Dec. 21, from 2 to 3:30 pm

Registration for our Zoom programs is required and can be done at fvrl.bc.ca under “events.”

For more information about Fraser Valley Regional Library programs and services, check out the website at www.fvrl.bc.ca or contact your local library.

– Afton Schindel is a community librarian supervisor at the Pitt Meadows Library

