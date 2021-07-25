ON THE PAGE: Kit helps makes family birdwatching adventure fun

With national family fun month coming, tools here to help search for birds, bats, stars, and more

Birdwatching kits available for loan from the library include binoculars, a pocket guide to local birds, and more to help people explore the pastime. (Special to The News)

By Alex Friesen/Special to The News

Did you know that August is “National Family Fun Month?”

Okay, it might not be an official bank holiday, but if the internet says it’s a thing, who are we to argue?

With school just around the corner and some of us returning to the classroom or the office for the first time in a while, there are only so many days left to soak up that precious family time.

But fear not, we at the Fraser Valley Regional Library are here to help you out.

Want to make the most of our summer weather and get outside?

We’ve got you covered!

Borrow one of our birdwatching backpacks and go explore some of the beautiful nature the Fraser Valley has to offer.

Equipped with high quality binoculars, a pocket guide to local birds, and a laminated birding guide, we make it as easy for you as we can.

Or maybe you would rather escape the heat while still spending time in the great outdoors; try out one of our bat pack kits and head out after the sun sets to listen to the bats with our bat echo meter detector device.

And while you’re at it you might as well borrow a telescope, too, and do some star gazing, all free to borrow with your FVRL card.

Looking for ways to entertain the family at home this month?

Join us, and test your knowledge at one of FVRL’s two virtual trivia night’s being offered this month!

First, we are offering a general knowledge trivia night on Aug. 10, from 4 to 5 p.m., and all you need is a device to connect to Zoom and you are on your way. You can play alone or grab a group of friends and family and work together as a team.

If you’re looking for something a little more niche, test your Marvel Universe knowledge at Avengers virtual trivia on Aug. 17, from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Registration is required for both and can be done at fvrl.bc.ca under “events.”

Maybe you would like to get creative this month, but you don’t know where to start.

Well look no further, because you can now access the database “Creativebug” for free with – that’s right – your FVRL library card.

Creativebug is an incredible database full of arts and craft tutorials for makers of all ages.

Whether you are a seasoned veteran crafter or brand new, Creativebug has something for you.

You can also grab a pre-made Take ‘n Make kit from all participating FVRL branches to get your creative juices flowing.

This month at the Pitt Meadows public library, we’re making adorable monster and watermelon corner bookmarks. These kits are only offered while supplies last, so we recommend you come near the beginning of the month if possible.

For more information about Fraser Valley Regional Library services, including Summer Reading Club and FVRL Express, check out our website at www.fvrl.bc.ca or phone your local library.

– Alex Friesen is a librarian at Pitt Meadows Library

