Alex Friesen is a community librarian at Pitt Meadows Public Library. (Special to The News)

ON THE PAGE: Kits and contests fostering exploration and creativity

For information about FVRL services and programs, people can go online to www.fvrl.bc.ca or call

By Alex Friesen/Special to The News

Spring has officially sprung, and we at the Fraser Valley Regional Library could not be more excited about it!

We have a number of virtual programs and exciting contests available to our community to keep you busy this month.

First things first; are you a teen? Are you creative? Would you like the chance to win a $50-$100 gift card to Amazon, Chapters, or Indigo?

Well, then the sixth annual Teen Creativity Contest is the thing for you!

Hosted by FVRL, the sky is truly the limit with contest entries.

You can write a story, write and record a song, create a work of art, program a robot to do a dance, film and edit a video, or just about anything else you can imagine.

The name of the game is creativity, and there is no limit to what we can create when we put our minds to it.

RELATED: Fraser Valley librarians share storytime video about kindness for Anti-Bullying Day

Previous winners have submitted things such as a short stop-motion film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, a Tesla coil machine, original poems, and some seriously impressive hairstyling techniques.

This year there are four $100 gift cards for the top winners, and eight $50 gift cards for the runner-ups.

Come into the library for inspiration and browse our vast collection of how-to books, digital resources such as Lynda.com (which provides tutorials on just about everything under the sun), or even borrow a ukulele and learn a new instrument.

The best part is, it’s all free with your FVRL card.

And if you’re not a teen, no need to worry; the library still has tons of activities and resources to get your creative juices flowing this spring.

What better thing to do on a warm, sunny day than borrow one of FVRL’s birdwatching backpacks and head out into nature. Our birdwatching backpacks contain high-quality binoculars, illustrated guides of birds in the area, and a laminated birding guide with helpful tips.

Or maybe you would rather spend your time looking at stars than looking at birds; in which case, try out our lendable telescope kits. Each kit includes a telescope, eyepieces, an introductory astronomy book, and a setup sheet.

For those who prefer to stay at home these days, we’ve got you covered too with our Take ‘N Make activity kits.

Most FVRL locations offer their own unique kits – that change every month. The theme at the Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge libraries this month is Earth Day and both include activities, colouring sheets, and something to plant.

RECENT COLUMN: Library offers lifeline for many during pandemic

At Pitt Meadows the kits comes with seedlings and soil to grow (and design) your very own chia pet plant.

Maple Ridge’s kit includes a package of seeds to grow your own pumpkin, courtesy of the community’s Artist in Residence.

For more information about FVRL’s programs and services, check out www.fvrl.bc.ca or contact your local library.

– Alex Friesen is a librarian at Pitt Meadows Public Library

.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser Valley Regional LibraryPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The local libraries have Take ‘N Make activity kits available that offer ideas and tools to get outdoors and active this spring. (Special to The News)

Previous story
Maple Ridge Intergenerational Garden project welcomes new coordinator

Just Posted

South Surrey pitcher Paige Scott is will play next season at Alabama A&M University after committing to the NCAA Div. 1 school in late 2020. (Contributed photo)
Well-travelled South Surrey pitcher signs to play in NCAA

Elgin Park Secondary’s Paige Scott set to join Alabama A&M University softball program

The local libraries have Take ‘N Make activity kits available that offer ideas and tools to get outdoors and active this spring. (Special to The News)
ON THE PAGE: Kits and contests fostering exploration and creativity

For information about FVRL services and programs, people can go online to www.fvrl.bc.ca or call

For the second year running, The News’ multi-media advertising consultant Jackie Brittain is up for provincial honours for the creative design of an ad for Golden Meadows Honey Farm in Pitt Meadows. (News illustration)
B.C. peers shortlist Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News for industry accolades

Magazine and creative ad earn local media outlet provincial attention – again

Students at Meadowridge School work on their basketball fundamentals during spring break camp. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Maple Ridge private school hosts hosts spring break basketball camp

Athletes from Grades 3 to 12 participated in the four-day skills development program

An architect’s rendering of the proposed car dealerships on Golden Ears Way. (Special to The News)
Two new car dealerships proposed in Pitt Meadows

Lot beside Golden Ears Way, bordering Maple Ridge

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Courthouse in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey man who brutally murdered wife must serve 11 years before applying for parole

A jury found Rizig Hamet Bona, 47, guilty of second-degree murder following a seven-week trial

Coquitlam arena is set up for community immunization centre Friday, preparing to open Monday, March 29 for people with appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Craig Hodge/Facebook)
Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record

Rapid rise in new cases, hospitalization holding steady

Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Kamloops fire crews free Bean the pup trapped in reclining chair

‘We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Large search effort continues for missing boy, 13, near Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman looks on during an event in Vancouver. British Columbia has set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for most sectors in the provincial economy, including the oil and gas industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. is 1st in Canada to set emissions targets for industries, communities

Sets 33-38% emission reduction target for oil and gas, up to 32% for transportation and 38-43% for industry

Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare held a press conference Friday (March 26) with various stakeholders, including North Island and North Coast MLAs and executive director of Coastal First Nations, Christine Smith-Martin.
Province spending $55M to bring high-speed internet to more of B.C.’s coast

Announced Friday, Connected Coast project is expected to connect 139 communities – 48 being rural and Indigenous

Grand Forks’ Lenora “Jo” Belazs holds up a box thought to contain the ashes of “Koko,” left at the Boundary Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Wednesday, March 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘Missing Koko?’: Kootenay thrift shop looking to return pet’s ashes after bizarre donation

‘Is someone missing Koko?’ the Grand Forks’ store asked in a Facebook post earlier this week

Most Read