ON THE PAGE: Librarians help get people in the holiday spirits

With a plethora of seasonal resources available, the local libraries have lots to offer members

By Sarah Jost/Special to The News

As we move into the depths of winter, many of our holiday traditions are changing to adapt to the current health orders related to COVID-19.

While our celebrations will look a little different this year, remember that your public library is here to help you make the most of the holidays.

You can help those in need during the holidays, from Dec. 9 to Jan. 12, by participating in FVRL’s Food for Fines at your local library.

One non-perishable food donation equals $2 off your fines, and up to $30 of fines owed per library account can be cleared during the campaign.

All items collected will be donated to local area food banks. This is a great way to get into the holiday spirit and give back to your community during a time when so many are struggling.

.

Time for a little Dickens?

Is there an author more connected to Christmas than Charles Dickens?

Check out FVRL’s virtual presentation of Charles Dickens and the Holidays with author Heather Redmond on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 7 to 8 pm.

Dickens became a celebrity in the mid-1830s in England, and his fame quickly spread across continents.

Though he died in 1870, his stories are still culturally relevant today.

Redmond’s latest novel, A Christmas Carol Murder, is set when Dickens published his first writing on Christmas. Join her for a presentation on Dickens’s life, her A Dickens of a Crime series, and – of course – Dickens on Christmas.

This free event will take place on Zoom and will also be available to view on Facebook Live.

To participate in this event, you will need a computer, tablet, or phone with the Zoom app installed. Check out www.fvrl.bc.ca for more information.

.

How about a litle movie time?

Are seasonal movies what you need to get into the holiday mood?

As the weather turns colder and the rain falls non-stop, spend some quality time indoors watching a cozy holiday movie with one of our streaming services.

You can access Kanopy, Acorn, and IndieFlix for free with your library card 24/7 through our website.

There are many movies for the whole family to enjoy, including kids movies, independent features, and award-winning films.

If you are not sure how to access these services, call, email, or stop by your local library and staff would be happy to help you get started.

.

In search of holiday recipes?

Many say the best part of the holidays is making and sharing food.

Get some fresh ideas to spice up holiday cooking and baking with the library’s large collection of cookbooks.

My personal favourite, Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook, is full of wonderful recipes to fully prepare you for the big day, like roast turkey, mince pies, gingerbread cookies, hot buttered rum, and so much more.

We also have many cookbooks available in e-book format, so you can download them to your device instantly.

Not ready to come back inside yet?

Customers who prefer a contact-free experience can still choose to pick up their holds with FVRL Express.

Browse the online catalogue and place your items on hold.

You will receive an email when your holds are available for pick up.

Call the library with your library card number when you arrive – staff will retrieve your materials, check them out for you, and deliver them to you outside the library door.

Wishing you all the very best for a happy and safe holiday season from the staff at Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Public Libraries.

For more information about FVRL services and programs, check out www.fvrl.bc.ca or call your local library.

– Sarah Jost is a librarian with the Maple Ridge Library

.

