ON THE PAGE: Librarians helping make world your ‘Playground’

A few library packages might motivate avid readers to put down their books and venture outdoors

By Curtis Acton/Special to The News

With our beautiful summer weather combined with the Fraser Valley’s natural beauty, we at the library wouldn’t blame you if you put your books down to go play outside, in fact we encourage it!

The latest additions to our Playground collection are designed to help you get the most out of your adventures in the great outdoors.

FVRL’s Nature Packs contain everything you need to embrace our natural surroundings: walking poles to help support and exercise your whole body while exploring, a pocket microscope to examine the finer details in our environment, and a chime and mallet to help guide and connect us to nature through mindfulness and meditation.

If the idea of Forest Bathing intrigues you, join us at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 in beautiful Chilliwack at the Great Blue Heron Reserve for a free Mindfulness Through Nature program with nature guide Ruby Rodier.

While you recharge your body and mind in nature, you can also recharge your gadgets and devices with FVRL’s Solar Panel Kit, a lightweight, 28-watt portable solar panel that supports up to three USB devices.

Fill out the rest of your day with our birdwatching backpacks and disc golf kits for more fun outdoors.

The Birdwatching Backpacks contain binoculars and guides to identify our feathered friends from a distance without scaring them off, while the Disc Golf Kits come with two sets of discs – so you and a friend can explore one of the many local courses nearby, including the Thornhill Park Disc Golf Course in Maple Ridge.

The Playground has even more fun once the sun goes down with our telescopes and batpacks.

Telescope Kits come with a tabletop telescope, 2twomagnification eye pieces and an astronomy guide to help navigate the night sky.

Batpacks help us locate and understand our ninjas of the night – bats.

Using a bat echo meter device (both Android and iOS are available) and the related app, the night sky comes to life allowing to us detect, hear and record nearby bats wherever you are.

Don’t forget to take a break once in awhile to work on your daily reading goals towards our Summer Reading Club.

Medal ceremonies are coming up soon!

Pitt Meadows Public Library ceremony is Saturday, Aug. 12 starting at 10:30 a.m., and the Maple Ridge Public Library ceremony is Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Peace Park Bandstand.

See you there!

For more information about FVRL’s programs and services, check out www.fvrl.bc.ca or contact your local library.

